108 24th Street Upper

108 24th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663 West Newport Beach
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Steps to sand in Prime Newport Beach Loaction - Property Id: 199377
Large Private Master Bedroom with large closet located only 25 steps to the beach! - Furnished or unfurnished --Share 3 Bdrm/2Bath condo-style apartment which only permits one person per room--Steps to Sand--Ocean View--Large Balcony--Prime Location on Newport Peninsula- walk to everything!------Full Kitchen--Washer Dryer--Parking Available--Must See!!--$1350/mo Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199377 Property Id 199377
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5451446)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
