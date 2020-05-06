1073 Dover Drive

Amenities

NEWLY UPDATED home with a PRICE DROP for quick move! This light and bright 2 bed, 2.5 bath home is clean and has a modern look to it and is beautifully located in the heart of Newport Beach. As you walk into this air conditioned floor plan with hardwood floors and fresh paint you will be amazed by the open living area with a fireplace perfect to entertain all your guests. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, stainless appliances, built in microwave, newer cabinets with slow closing drawers, and a wonderful center island to complete the high end look. The half bath downstairs has also been upgraded with custom paint and a beautiful mirror and sink. The darling lit up backyard with stamped concrete and built in bench and cushions is perfect to get some fresh air. As you walk upstairs the newly upgraded flooring is perfect and clean for anybody to enjoy! The master bedroom has its own his and her mirrored closets with custom shelving and full bath. Both the bedrooms have new flooring and updated ceiling fans/lights. The washer and dryer is also upstairs in its special laundry area. With a personal 1 car detached garage, this home is close to the gated pool and clubhouse that is very private. This home is darling and is in a great school district- Mariners, Ensign Middle and Newport Harbor High School, plus the sought after central location with local entertainment, dining, fitness, and easy access to the Castaways Park Trails with inspiring views of the Bay.