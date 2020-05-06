All apartments in Newport Beach
1073 Dover Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

1073 Dover Drive

1073 Dover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Dover Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY UPDATED home with a PRICE DROP for quick move! This light and bright 2 bed, 2.5 bath home is clean and has a modern look to it and is beautifully located in the heart of Newport Beach. As you walk into this air conditioned floor plan with hardwood floors and fresh paint you will be amazed by the open living area with a fireplace perfect to entertain all your guests. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, stainless appliances, built in microwave, newer cabinets with slow closing drawers, and a wonderful center island to complete the high end look. The half bath downstairs has also been upgraded with custom paint and a beautiful mirror and sink. The darling lit up backyard with stamped concrete and built in bench and cushions is perfect to get some fresh air. As you walk upstairs the newly upgraded flooring is perfect and clean for anybody to enjoy! The master bedroom has its own his and her mirrored closets with custom shelving and full bath. Both the bedrooms have new flooring and updated ceiling fans/lights. The washer and dryer is also upstairs in its special laundry area. With a personal 1 car detached garage, this home is close to the gated pool and clubhouse that is very private. This home is darling and is in a great school district- Mariners, Ensign Middle and Newport Harbor High School, plus the sought after central location with local entertainment, dining, fitness, and easy access to the Castaways Park Trails with inspiring views of the Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Dover Drive have any available units?
1073 Dover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1073 Dover Drive have?
Some of 1073 Dover Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Dover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Dover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Dover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1073 Dover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1073 Dover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1073 Dover Drive offers parking.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1073 Dover Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1073 Dover Drive has a pool.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1073 Dover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1073 Dover Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 Dover Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1073 Dover Drive has units with air conditioning.
