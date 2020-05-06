All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 105 Corsica Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
105 Corsica Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

105 Corsica Drive

105 Corsica Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

105 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this two bedroom, one bath lease in one of Newport Beach's most sought after neighborhoods. The entry of the home is located on the second floor just through the large open front balcony. The open kitchen and high ceilings create a bright and light open feel through out the home. Laundry located inside the unit, stackable washer and dryer is in the hallway on your way to the bedrooms. Carpet has recently been replaced. This unit includes a one car garage. The community amenities include a pool, walking distance to back bay, and close to shopping and restaurants. The property is located in Corsica Village close distance to the beach and to the 73 and 405 freeways. Come see it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Corsica Drive have any available units?
105 Corsica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 105 Corsica Drive have?
Some of 105 Corsica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Corsica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Corsica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Corsica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Corsica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 105 Corsica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Corsica Drive offers parking.
Does 105 Corsica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Corsica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Corsica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 105 Corsica Drive has a pool.
Does 105 Corsica Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Corsica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Corsica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Corsica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Corsica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Corsica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College