105 Corsica Drive

Don't miss out on this two bedroom, one bath lease in one of Newport Beach's most sought after neighborhoods. The entry of the home is located on the second floor just through the large open front balcony. The open kitchen and high ceilings create a bright and light open feel through out the home. Laundry located inside the unit, stackable washer and dryer is in the hallway on your way to the bedrooms. Carpet has recently been replaced. This unit includes a one car garage. The community amenities include a pool, walking distance to back bay, and close to shopping and restaurants. The property is located in Corsica Village close distance to the beach and to the 73 and 405 freeways. Come see it before it's gone!