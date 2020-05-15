All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
104 Onyx Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

104 Onyx Avenue

104 Onyx Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 Onyx Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
104 Onyx is a charming little beach cottage and a jewel on the South Bay of Balboa Island. This home has amazing views of the Newport Channel. This has all the modern conveniences of a new home. The property was totally remodeled in 2006. The home is a two story with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, and approximately 899 square feet. ONE BLOCK FROM DOWNTOWN with all the restaurants and shopping, easy walking distance. New Interior Furnishing Installed July 2018. Features are: *Board and Batt paneling throughout *Charming Galley Kitchen with a farm house angled sink *Abundance of built in storage in both Bedrooms. **Custom closets with hampers *A beautiful Deck with a large dining table for 6 people & umbrella with BBQ. *Volume ceilings in the galley kitchen, dining and Master Bedroom from the original structure, built in 1927. *Coffer ceiling in the living room with wood beams and T&G paneling on the celling. *Storage Shed with beach toys/chairs. *Dutch doors at the back of the galley kitchen and upstairs Master Bedroom. *Stacked washer / dryer on landing off the galley kitchen. The location is spectacular! The view is incredible! The following rent/ lease structure applies to this home: *During the Summer Months (June, July, August, and September) the nightly rate is $550 with a minimum of a week required to rent. *during the “Off Season” (Oct, Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb March, April, and May) the following rent / lease structure applies: Per month-$6000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Onyx Avenue have any available units?
104 Onyx Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 104 Onyx Avenue have?
Some of 104 Onyx Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Onyx Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 Onyx Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Onyx Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 104 Onyx Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 104 Onyx Avenue offer parking?
No, 104 Onyx Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 104 Onyx Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Onyx Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Onyx Avenue have a pool?
No, 104 Onyx Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 104 Onyx Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 Onyx Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Onyx Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Onyx Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Onyx Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Onyx Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
