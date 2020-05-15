104 Onyx Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

104 Onyx is a charming little beach cottage and a jewel on the South Bay of Balboa Island. This home has amazing views of the Newport Channel. This has all the modern conveniences of a new home. The property was totally remodeled in 2006. The home is a two story with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, and approximately 899 square feet. ONE BLOCK FROM DOWNTOWN with all the restaurants and shopping, easy walking distance. New Interior Furnishing Installed July 2018. Features are: *Board and Batt paneling throughout *Charming Galley Kitchen with a farm house angled sink *Abundance of built in storage in both Bedrooms. **Custom closets with hampers *A beautiful Deck with a large dining table for 6 people & umbrella with BBQ. *Volume ceilings in the galley kitchen, dining and Master Bedroom from the original structure, built in 1927. *Coffer ceiling in the living room with wood beams and T&G paneling on the celling. *Storage Shed with beach toys/chairs. *Dutch doors at the back of the galley kitchen and upstairs Master Bedroom. *Stacked washer / dryer on landing off the galley kitchen. The location is spectacular! The view is incredible! The following rent/ lease structure applies to this home: *During the Summer Months (June, July, August, and September) the nightly rate is $550 with a minimum of a week required to rent. *during the “Off Season” (Oct, Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb March, April, and May) the following rent / lease structure applies: Per month-$6000.00