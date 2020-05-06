104 Lessay

Amenities

Welcome to Sancerre in Newport Coast! This bright and quiet Detached home features a DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM AND FULL BATH and direct access 2 car garage! Cathedral ceilings and ample windows gives this home fabulous natural light. Upstairs features 2 en-suite bedrooms (with their private bathrooms...master and jr master!) Master suite offers a huge walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Cozy gas burning fireplace in your Living Room with built-ins perfect for books and entertainment/medial equipment. Kitchen offer breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and ample counter space and cabinets for all your cooking needs. Great wrap-around backyard fully landscaped for those summer BBQs and artificial turf for easy maintenance. Sancerre offer community pool and spa are just a few steps away. Newport Ridge Community park is nearby, Newport Coast Community Center, parks, Newport Coast shopping center, athletic fields, Pelican Hills Resort are all conveniently located. World class shopping at Fashion Island and Beaches are all close!