Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:11 AM

104 Lessay

104 Lessay · No Longer Available
Location

104 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Sancerre in Newport Coast! This bright and quiet Detached home features a DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM AND FULL BATH and direct access 2 car garage! Cathedral ceilings and ample windows gives this home fabulous natural light. Upstairs features 2 en-suite bedrooms (with their private bathrooms...master and jr master!) Master suite offers a huge walk-in closet with mirrored doors. Cozy gas burning fireplace in your Living Room with built-ins perfect for books and entertainment/medial equipment. Kitchen offer breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and ample counter space and cabinets for all your cooking needs. Great wrap-around backyard fully landscaped for those summer BBQs and artificial turf for easy maintenance. Sancerre offer community pool and spa are just a few steps away. Newport Ridge Community park is nearby, Newport Coast Community Center, parks, Newport Coast shopping center, athletic fields, Pelican Hills Resort are all conveniently located. World class shopping at Fashion Island and Beaches are all close!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Lessay have any available units?
104 Lessay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 104 Lessay have?
Some of 104 Lessay's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
104 Lessay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Lessay pet-friendly?
No, 104 Lessay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 104 Lessay offer parking?
Yes, 104 Lessay offers parking.
Does 104 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Lessay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 104 Lessay has a pool.
Does 104 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 104 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Lessay has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.
