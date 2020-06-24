All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated January 11 2020 at 11:12 PM

1007 E Balboa Boulevard

1007 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1007 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
By Everyday Luxury Vacation Rentals, for a list of our other vacation rentals visit, www.everydaylux.net, Please text Shevy at 949.769.1599 with questions. If you are interested in learning how to own a vacation home that earns you positive income that you can also use and enjoy yourself please contact us.

Call Shevy at 949.769.1599 or email me at Shevy@everydaylux.com for a private tour.

Ocean front living between the Balboa Pier and the wedge. Professionally designed and newly remodeled two bedroom condo. Enjoy all ocean front living on the Peninsula has to offer including the beach, the waves, beautiful sunsets, the pier and park. Ample entertainment options like the Balboa Fun Zone, ferry to Balboa Island, shops and great restaurants are just a short walk away. Your own porch right on the beach, ocean view of the world famous wedge to the Balboa Pier, you can't beat this location.

Boogie board, surf, bike, stroll the pier and board walk, play at the ocean front park, grab a coffee at one of the many cafe's, or a bite to eat one of the excellent restaurants.

There are 3 other ocean front units available in this building, one right across the hall and two below, this property is perfect for a multi-family vacation or a romantic getaway.

Prices vary by season. Inquire for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1007 E Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1007 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1007 E Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1007 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1007 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1007 E Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1007 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1007 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1007 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1007 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
