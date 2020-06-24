1007 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

By Everyday Luxury Vacation Rentals, for a list of our other vacation rentals visit, www.everydaylux.net, Please text Shevy at 949.769.1599 with questions. If you are interested in learning how to own a vacation home that earns you positive income that you can also use and enjoy yourself please contact us.



Call Shevy at 949.769.1599 or email me at Shevy@everydaylux.com for a private tour.



Ocean front living between the Balboa Pier and the wedge. Professionally designed and newly remodeled two bedroom condo. Enjoy all ocean front living on the Peninsula has to offer including the beach, the waves, beautiful sunsets, the pier and park. Ample entertainment options like the Balboa Fun Zone, ferry to Balboa Island, shops and great restaurants are just a short walk away. Your own porch right on the beach, ocean view of the world famous wedge to the Balboa Pier, you can't beat this location.



Boogie board, surf, bike, stroll the pier and board walk, play at the ocean front park, grab a coffee at one of the many cafe's, or a bite to eat one of the excellent restaurants.



There are 3 other ocean front units available in this building, one right across the hall and two below, this property is perfect for a multi-family vacation or a romantic getaway.



Prices vary by season. Inquire for details.