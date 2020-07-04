All apartments in Newport Beach
1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue

1007 Balboa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Balboa Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Welcome to Balboa Island! This exclusive neighborhood is right in the midst of some of the most beautiful beaches, cafes, gourmet dining, the waterways through Newport Harbor, world-class shopping, golf, and much more on the Southern California Riveria. This vintage charmer, built-in 1929 offers a one-bedroom, living room, kitchen, and quaint outdoor patio. Comfortably sleeps, 4 people. There is a queen-sized bed in the bedroom and a queen-sized pull out sofa bed. The professionally decorated interiors offer a casual bungalow style. You will relax and feel right at home in this adorable cottage. This unique opportunity to live permanently on the peninsula in this fully furnished cottage is now available. Lease terms, seasonal monthly rates are available. Summer rate is $4,500/month. (June-July-Aug.) Another very unique option this property offers is a duel family vacation. The 3 bedroom beach house located next door is available to rent. Additional family members or friends wanting to share a vacation in one of the most coveted vacation destinations in Southern California. Refer to MLS# or search for the address 227 Apolena Ave. Newport Beach. Refer to MLS# or search for the address 227 Apolena, Newport Beach. Call or text Shannon Brown to schedule a private showing at (949) 584-1689.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue have any available units?
1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue offer parking?
No, 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue have a pool?
No, 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

