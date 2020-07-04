1007 Balboa Ave. Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Welcome to Balboa Island! This exclusive neighborhood is right in the midst of some of the most beautiful beaches, cafes, gourmet dining, the waterways through Newport Harbor, world-class shopping, golf, and much more on the Southern California Riveria. This vintage charmer, built-in 1929 offers a one-bedroom, living room, kitchen, and quaint outdoor patio. Comfortably sleeps, 4 people. There is a queen-sized bed in the bedroom and a queen-sized pull out sofa bed. The professionally decorated interiors offer a casual bungalow style. You will relax and feel right at home in this adorable cottage. This unique opportunity to live permanently on the peninsula in this fully furnished cottage is now available. Lease terms, seasonal monthly rates are available. Summer rate is $4,500/month. (June-July-Aug.) Another very unique option this property offers is a duel family vacation. The 3 bedroom beach house located next door is available to rent. Additional family members or friends wanting to share a vacation in one of the most coveted vacation destinations in Southern California. Refer to MLS# or search for the address 227 Apolena Ave. Newport Beach. Refer to MLS# or search for the address 227 Apolena, Newport Beach. Call or text Shannon Brown to schedule a private showing at (949) 584-1689.