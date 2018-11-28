Amenities

1006 South Bayfront Available 09/09/19 Furnished Winter Rental on South Bayfront. Vacation Living! - Furnished Winter Rental!! Balboa Island Bayfront Single-Family Home on highly sought after South Bay Front on Balboa Island. The home is located in a preferred location on the island being close to both the Balboa ferry and Marine Ave. Take in the gorgeous bay views, watch the sailboats sail by, walk the Island boardwalk to Marine street for shopping and dining, or stay-in and enjoy one of the two living rooms with full water views.



Every room has been tastefully decorated and the kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances. This bay-front estate delivers on one of the best locations in all of Newport Beach's famous small yacht harbor. The home itself features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,900 square feet on Balboa Island.



(No Private Dock, Public Access Dock is a few houses over on Coral Ave.)



No Pets Allowed



