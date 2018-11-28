All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

1006 South Bayfront

1006 S Bay Front · No Longer Available
Location

1006 S Bay Front, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
1006 South Bayfront Available 09/09/19 Furnished Winter Rental on South Bayfront. Vacation Living! - Furnished Winter Rental!! Balboa Island Bayfront Single-Family Home on highly sought after South Bay Front on Balboa Island. The home is located in a preferred location on the island being close to both the Balboa ferry and Marine Ave. Take in the gorgeous bay views, watch the sailboats sail by, walk the Island boardwalk to Marine street for shopping and dining, or stay-in and enjoy one of the two living rooms with full water views.

Every room has been tastefully decorated and the kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances. This bay-front estate delivers on one of the best locations in all of Newport Beach's famous small yacht harbor. The home itself features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,900 square feet on Balboa Island.

(No Private Dock, Public Access Dock is a few houses over on Coral Ave.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 South Bayfront have any available units?
1006 South Bayfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1006 South Bayfront currently offering any rent specials?
1006 South Bayfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 South Bayfront pet-friendly?
No, 1006 South Bayfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1006 South Bayfront offer parking?
No, 1006 South Bayfront does not offer parking.
Does 1006 South Bayfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 South Bayfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 South Bayfront have a pool?
No, 1006 South Bayfront does not have a pool.
Does 1006 South Bayfront have accessible units?
No, 1006 South Bayfront does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 South Bayfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 South Bayfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 South Bayfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 South Bayfront does not have units with air conditioning.
