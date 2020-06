Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE THIRD FLOOR. TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH, ALL REDONE. LIGHT AND BRIGHT. ALL NEW KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORING,RECESSED LIGHTING THRU-OUT. PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING. AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, JACUZZI, GYM AND CLUBHOUSE. TWO BLOCKS TO BEACH FOR WALKING AND BIKING. FIVE MINUTES TO FASHION ISLAND, LIDO ISLAND, HUNTINGTON BEACH, SOUTH COAST PLAZA AND FREEWAY.



WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL FINE DINNING. INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR.