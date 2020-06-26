10 Saratoga

Amenities

Fabulous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental situated in the peaceful Bayside neighborhood in Newport Beach, CA.



FEATURES:

- Comfortable and spacious interior with cathedral ceilings and hardwood flooring

- Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave make preparing meals a convenience

- Ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows, and gas heating for climate control

- Pet-friendly home (but only 1 small pet is allowed) with $500 pet deposit/pet

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Outdoor fireplace and a BBQ grill

- Uncovered tandem parking - assigned and included in the rent

The renter pays electricity (Southern CA Electric), gas (Southern CA Gas), and cable. The HOA fees, trash, water, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is not allowed in the property.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Westcliff Park, Galaxie View Park, and Mariners Park.



Bus lines:

1 Long Beach - San Clemente - 0.1 mile

55 Santa Ana - Newport Beach - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5736546)