All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 10 Saratoga.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
10 Saratoga
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

10 Saratoga

10 Saratoga · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Bayside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 Saratoga, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Fabulous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental situated in the peaceful Bayside neighborhood in Newport Beach, CA.

FEATURES:
- Comfortable and spacious interior with cathedral ceilings and hardwood flooring
- Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave make preparing meals a convenience
- Ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows, and gas heating for climate control
- Pet-friendly home (but only 1 small pet is allowed) with $500 pet deposit/pet
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Outdoor fireplace and a BBQ grill
- Uncovered tandem parking - assigned and included in the rent
The renter pays electricity (Southern CA Electric), gas (Southern CA Gas), and cable. The HOA fees, trash, water, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is not allowed in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Westcliff Park, Galaxie View Park, and Mariners Park.

Bus lines:
1 Long Beach - San Clemente - 0.1 mile
55 Santa Ana - Newport Beach - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5736546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Saratoga have any available units?
10 Saratoga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10 Saratoga have?
Some of 10 Saratoga's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Saratoga currently offering any rent specials?
10 Saratoga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Saratoga pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Saratoga is pet friendly.
Does 10 Saratoga offer parking?
Yes, 10 Saratoga offers parking.
Does 10 Saratoga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Saratoga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Saratoga have a pool?
Yes, 10 Saratoga has a pool.
Does 10 Saratoga have accessible units?
No, 10 Saratoga does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Saratoga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Saratoga has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Saratoga have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Saratoga has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College