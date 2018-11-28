1 Rue Biarritz

Amenities

Live beautifully inside the Big Canyon gates on a large corner lot with a premium location influenced by a renowned golf course. Entering the home through the exterior gate and walking through the atrium gives a feeling of luxury even before you enter the stained glass front doors. Marble floors reflect tall ceilings from the abundant natural light flowing in from the floor to ceiling windows. The living room flows into the formal dining room adjacent to a modern kitchen with gourmet appliances. Wide open views from all angles show the pool, spa and BBQ in spacious back and side yards. With one bedroom on the main floor and the other three on the second level, the home is versatile in how they can be used. Fashion Island, with its upscale amenities is basically across the street and the famous beaches and harbors are right down the road making this home a great abode to experience the best in coastal living and all its aspects.