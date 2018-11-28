All apartments in Newport Beach
1 Rue Biarritz
1 Rue Biarritz

1 Rue Biarritz · No Longer Available
Location

1 Rue Biarritz, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Live beautifully inside the Big Canyon gates on a large corner lot with a premium location influenced by a renowned golf course. Entering the home through the exterior gate and walking through the atrium gives a feeling of luxury even before you enter the stained glass front doors. Marble floors reflect tall ceilings from the abundant natural light flowing in from the floor to ceiling windows. The living room flows into the formal dining room adjacent to a modern kitchen with gourmet appliances. Wide open views from all angles show the pool, spa and BBQ in spacious back and side yards. With one bedroom on the main floor and the other three on the second level, the home is versatile in how they can be used. Fashion Island, with its upscale amenities is basically across the street and the famous beaches and harbors are right down the road making this home a great abode to experience the best in coastal living and all its aspects.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Rue Biarritz have any available units?
1 Rue Biarritz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1 Rue Biarritz currently offering any rent specials?
1 Rue Biarritz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Rue Biarritz pet-friendly?
No, 1 Rue Biarritz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1 Rue Biarritz offer parking?
No, 1 Rue Biarritz does not offer parking.
Does 1 Rue Biarritz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Rue Biarritz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Rue Biarritz have a pool?
Yes, 1 Rue Biarritz has a pool.
Does 1 Rue Biarritz have accessible units?
No, 1 Rue Biarritz does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Rue Biarritz have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Rue Biarritz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Rue Biarritz have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Rue Biarritz does not have units with air conditioning.
