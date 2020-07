Amenities

Available now. Two story 3 bedroom plus loft located in the Sonrisas community features hardwood flooring downstairs, patio, open kitchen to family and dining area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigeraor, ceiling fans, master bedroom with it's own balcony, his/her sinks, walk in closet with storage shelves, upstairs laundry with washer & dryer, and attached two car garage. Just outside is the community playground. Pets under 25lbs only.



