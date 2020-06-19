39820 Monarch Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool

Looking for space? Look no further, this stunning 3 story home has the space you need! Living room is large with fireplace and a small offset area for a den. Kitchen is beautiful, and big with a huge pantry-closet. Second floor contains 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom comes with its own personal room that you could turn into a mini living room. Master also contains a walk in closet, with a huge bathroom. Second floor also contains the laundry room, with its own storage! Third floor is a huge loft, great for a play area or game room! Come check out this marvelous, unique home. It is a must see!