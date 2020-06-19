All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:31 AM

39820 Monarch Dr

39820 Monarch Drive · (951) 260-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39820 Monarch Drive, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
Looking for space? Look no further, this stunning 3 story home has the space you need! Living room is large with fireplace and a small offset area for a den. Kitchen is beautiful, and big with a huge pantry-closet. Second floor contains 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom comes with its own personal room that you could turn into a mini living room. Master also contains a walk in closet, with a huge bathroom. Second floor also contains the laundry room, with its own storage! Third floor is a huge loft, great for a play area or game room! Come check out this marvelous, unique home. It is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39820 Monarch Dr have any available units?
39820 Monarch Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 39820 Monarch Dr have?
Some of 39820 Monarch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39820 Monarch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
39820 Monarch Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39820 Monarch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 39820 Monarch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 39820 Monarch Dr offer parking?
No, 39820 Monarch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 39820 Monarch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39820 Monarch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39820 Monarch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 39820 Monarch Dr has a pool.
Does 39820 Monarch Dr have accessible units?
No, 39820 Monarch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 39820 Monarch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39820 Monarch Dr has units with dishwashers.
