35996 Red Bluff Place

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Shea Homes at Blackmore Ranch! This Beautiful 4 bedroom, den or 5th bedroom, large loft plus 3 bathrooms has been upgraded throughout using custom materials with an attention to detail showing. One bedroom is located downstairs with a full bathroom ideal for guests or privacy. A dramatic entry opens to a formal living area and a separate formal dining area for all of our entertaining needs. The oversized kitchen is open to the family room and offers a customized island, 5-burner stainless steel gas cooktop, and lovely amenities. The laundry room is located upstairs for convenience including its own sink and plenty of cabinet storage. Don't miss the real wood blinds throughout, brushed nickel ceiling fans, wide hallways, large bedrooms, 3-car attached garage and so much more! Step outside to a lovely rear yard detailed with Italian slate stamped, two-tone hardscape leading up to a large landing overlooking the most amazing views of the valley. Installed electrical conduit is ready for any type of custom lighting or Jacuzzi addition. This is an amazing home by all accounts and won't last! AAAAAA+++++++ Please contact Jerry 951-265-0325