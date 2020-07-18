All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 35996 Red Bluff Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
35996 Red Bluff Place
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:09 PM

35996 Red Bluff Place

35996 Red Bluff Place · (951) 265-0325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

35996 Red Bluff Place, Murrieta, CA 92562
Greer Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Shea Homes at Blackmore Ranch! This Beautiful 4 bedroom, den or 5th bedroom, large loft plus 3 bathrooms has been upgraded throughout using custom materials with an attention to detail showing. One bedroom is located downstairs with a full bathroom ideal for guests or privacy. A dramatic entry opens to a formal living area and a separate formal dining area for all of our entertaining needs. The oversized kitchen is open to the family room and offers a customized island, 5-burner stainless steel gas cooktop, and lovely amenities. The laundry room is located upstairs for convenience including its own sink and plenty of cabinet storage. Don't miss the real wood blinds throughout, brushed nickel ceiling fans, wide hallways, large bedrooms, 3-car attached garage and so much more! Step outside to a lovely rear yard detailed with Italian slate stamped, two-tone hardscape leading up to a large landing overlooking the most amazing views of the valley. Installed electrical conduit is ready for any type of custom lighting or Jacuzzi addition. This is an amazing home by all accounts and won't last! AAAAAA+++++++ Please contact Jerry 951-265-0325

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35996 Red Bluff Place have any available units?
35996 Red Bluff Place has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 35996 Red Bluff Place have?
Some of 35996 Red Bluff Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35996 Red Bluff Place currently offering any rent specials?
35996 Red Bluff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35996 Red Bluff Place pet-friendly?
No, 35996 Red Bluff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 35996 Red Bluff Place offer parking?
Yes, 35996 Red Bluff Place offers parking.
Does 35996 Red Bluff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35996 Red Bluff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35996 Red Bluff Place have a pool?
No, 35996 Red Bluff Place does not have a pool.
Does 35996 Red Bluff Place have accessible units?
No, 35996 Red Bluff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 35996 Red Bluff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35996 Red Bluff Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 35996 Red Bluff Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GaragesMurrieta Apartments with Gyms
Murrieta Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEl Cajon, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CAPoway, CABrea, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greer Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity