Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

33543 Bellflower Pl

33543 Bellflower Place · No Longer Available
Location

33543 Bellflower Place, Murrieta, CA 92563
Murrieta Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home has a perfectly manicured lawn and friendly neighbors which add to its captivating curb appeal. The open living plan allows loved ones to be together while you create memories that will last a lifetime. Space definitely won't be an issue living here as you have over 3,000 sq ft and 5 large bedrooms so everyone has their own space and privacy. The master bedroom is truly a retreat; you have a serene sitting area with a fireplace, bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower as well as a walk-in closet. Host unforgettable gatherings in your fenced in backyard with a large patio and a grassy area for the young ones to play. Call us today to view this exceptional home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33543 Bellflower Pl have any available units?
33543 Bellflower Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murrieta, CA.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 33543 Bellflower Pl have?
Some of 33543 Bellflower Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33543 Bellflower Pl currently offering any rent specials?
33543 Bellflower Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33543 Bellflower Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 33543 Bellflower Pl is pet friendly.
Does 33543 Bellflower Pl offer parking?
No, 33543 Bellflower Pl does not offer parking.
Does 33543 Bellflower Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33543 Bellflower Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33543 Bellflower Pl have a pool?
No, 33543 Bellflower Pl does not have a pool.
Does 33543 Bellflower Pl have accessible units?
No, 33543 Bellflower Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 33543 Bellflower Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 33543 Bellflower Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
