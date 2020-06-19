33543 Bellflower Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home has a perfectly manicured lawn and friendly neighbors which add to its captivating curb appeal. The open living plan allows loved ones to be together while you create memories that will last a lifetime. Space definitely won't be an issue living here as you have over 3,000 sq ft and 5 large bedrooms so everyone has their own space and privacy. The master bedroom is truly a retreat; you have a serene sitting area with a fireplace, bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower as well as a walk-in closet. Host unforgettable gatherings in your fenced in backyard with a large patio and a grassy area for the young ones to play. Call us today to view this exceptional home!