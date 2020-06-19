29204 Gandolf Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

DUE TO COVID 19 AND A TENANT IN THE HOME, THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/28/20



***EMAIL MELISSA FOR MORE INFORMATION AT RENTBYMELISSA@GMAIL.COM

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS AT THIS TIME**



HOME DOES NOT INCLUDE FRIDGE WASHER OR DRYER. DOGS ALLOWED DEPENDING ON BREED, NO CATS



MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE AND MAKE 2.5 TIMES THE RENT AS MONTHLY NET INCOME NO OPEN COLLECTION ACCOUNTS OR EVICTIONS ACCEPTED



Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus bonus room in Golf Course Community for rent. Ready for a July 1st move in. Home features beautiful hard wood floors downstairs, with plantation shutters thru out entire home. Formal dining and living rooms, with an upgraded granite countered kitchen and open family room layout. Beautiful granite covered fireplace in family room. One quarter bath downstairs. Large laundry room downstairs with built in storage cabinets and storage pantry. 4 bedrooms upstairs and extra large bonus room perfect for second living room or kids play room. Master bedroom has double door entry and an upgraded master bath with granite counters. Large custom walk in closet with cedar lined floors. Built in desk area in hallway. 3 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath upstairs as well. Backyard features multiple fruit trees, fountain, out door lighting and built in barbecue island with covered canopy. 2 additional sheds on the side of the home for extra storage. 3 car garage with custom ceiling shelving for even more storage space. This is an amazing home, perfect for entertaining. Contact Melissa today for showing, this one will not last!