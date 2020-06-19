All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

29204 Gandolf Ct.

29204 Gandolf Court · No Longer Available
Location

29204 Gandolf Court, Murrieta, CA 92563

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
DUE TO COVID 19 AND A TENANT IN THE HOME, THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/28/20

***EMAIL MELISSA FOR MORE INFORMATION AT RENTBYMELISSA@GMAIL.COM
PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS AT THIS TIME**

HOME DOES NOT INCLUDE FRIDGE WASHER OR DRYER. DOGS ALLOWED DEPENDING ON BREED, NO CATS

MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE AND MAKE 2.5 TIMES THE RENT AS MONTHLY NET INCOME NO OPEN COLLECTION ACCOUNTS OR EVICTIONS ACCEPTED

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus bonus room in Golf Course Community for rent. Ready for a July 1st move in. Home features beautiful hard wood floors downstairs, with plantation shutters thru out entire home. Formal dining and living rooms, with an upgraded granite countered kitchen and open family room layout. Beautiful granite covered fireplace in family room. One quarter bath downstairs. Large laundry room downstairs with built in storage cabinets and storage pantry. 4 bedrooms upstairs and extra large bonus room perfect for second living room or kids play room. Master bedroom has double door entry and an upgraded master bath with granite counters. Large custom walk in closet with cedar lined floors. Built in desk area in hallway. 3 additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath upstairs as well. Backyard features multiple fruit trees, fountain, out door lighting and built in barbecue island with covered canopy. 2 additional sheds on the side of the home for extra storage. 3 car garage with custom ceiling shelving for even more storage space. This is an amazing home, perfect for entertaining. Contact Melissa today for showing, this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29204 Gandolf Ct. have any available units?
29204 Gandolf Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murrieta, CA.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 29204 Gandolf Ct. have?
Some of 29204 Gandolf Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29204 Gandolf Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
29204 Gandolf Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29204 Gandolf Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 29204 Gandolf Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 29204 Gandolf Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 29204 Gandolf Ct. does offer parking.
Does 29204 Gandolf Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29204 Gandolf Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29204 Gandolf Ct. have a pool?
No, 29204 Gandolf Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 29204 Gandolf Ct. have accessible units?
No, 29204 Gandolf Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 29204 Gandolf Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 29204 Gandolf Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
