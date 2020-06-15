All apartments in Murrieta
28850 Via Norte Vista
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

28850 Via Norte Vista

28850 Via Norte Vista · (909) 358-2098
Location

28850 Via Norte Vista, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28850 Via Norte Vista · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
pool
coffee bar
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
3 bed 2 bath Senior Community Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light Covered carport and a shed for additional storage. Easy maintenance landscaping. Association pool, club house, golf and so much more. Close to freeways and shopping. Nearby coffee shops include The Overflowing Cup, B C Cafe & Catering and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Jack In the Box, SUBWAYRestaurants and Sonic Drive-In. 28960 Via Playa Del Rey is near Warm Springs Park & Preserve, Whitewood Park and Pond Park.

Owner pays trash. Tenant pays water, gas, and electric.

(RLNE5222296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28850 Via Norte Vista have any available units?
28850 Via Norte Vista has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 28850 Via Norte Vista have?
Some of 28850 Via Norte Vista's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28850 Via Norte Vista currently offering any rent specials?
28850 Via Norte Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28850 Via Norte Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 28850 Via Norte Vista is pet friendly.
Does 28850 Via Norte Vista offer parking?
Yes, 28850 Via Norte Vista does offer parking.
Does 28850 Via Norte Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28850 Via Norte Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28850 Via Norte Vista have a pool?
Yes, 28850 Via Norte Vista has a pool.
Does 28850 Via Norte Vista have accessible units?
No, 28850 Via Norte Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 28850 Via Norte Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 28850 Via Norte Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
