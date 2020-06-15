28850 Via Norte Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar parking pool

3 bed 2 bath Senior Community Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light Covered carport and a shed for additional storage. Easy maintenance landscaping. Association pool, club house, golf and so much more. Close to freeways and shopping. Nearby coffee shops include The Overflowing Cup, B C Cafe & Catering and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Jack In the Box, SUBWAYRestaurants and Sonic Drive-In. 28960 Via Playa Del Rey is near Warm Springs Park & Preserve, Whitewood Park and Pond Park.



Owner pays trash. Tenant pays water, gas, and electric.



