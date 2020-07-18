27402 Bent Grass Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to Resort living in Greer Ranch! This gorgeous Pool home boasts close to 4000 sq. ft. of living space and is situated on one of the largest view lots in Greer Ranch. This home offers a huge backyard with breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valley, a solar-heated salt water pool, and an exquisitely landscaped back yard with flowering tropical roses and plants. The abundant windows and the numerous glass French doors are all configured to put you in continuous touch with the fantastic outdoor views. From the formal foyer you can access the first-floor bedroom and bathroom as well as the formal living room. The formal dining room adjoins a huge kitchen, a spacious family room, and additional dining area with a glass door leading to breath-taking views. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an adjoining butler’s pantry. The second floor boasts a Huge Master bedroom suite having its own fireplace and a balcony to take in the views. Three additional bedrooms a 3rd bathroom, the laundry room and a Huge loft area are also located on the second floor. There is also a Large 3 car tandem garage. The Greer Ranch community offers 24-hour man guarded security gates, driving patrol, Olympic size pool, spa, club house, sport courts, several parks, playgrounds, and miles of scenic hiking and biking trails. Greer Ranch is within easy access to both I15 and I215 FWY. Come live in your private paradise!!