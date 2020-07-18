All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

27402 Bent Grass Avenue

27402 Bent Grass Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

27402 Bent Grass Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562
Greer Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Resort living in Greer Ranch! This gorgeous Pool home boasts close to 4000 sq. ft. of living space and is situated on one of the largest view lots in Greer Ranch. This home offers a huge backyard with breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valley, a solar-heated salt water pool, and an exquisitely landscaped back yard with flowering tropical roses and plants. The abundant windows and the numerous glass French doors are all configured to put you in continuous touch with the fantastic outdoor views. From the formal foyer you can access the first-floor bedroom and bathroom as well as the formal living room. The formal dining room adjoins a huge kitchen, a spacious family room, and additional dining area with a glass door leading to breath-taking views. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an adjoining butler’s pantry. The second floor boasts a Huge Master bedroom suite having its own fireplace and a balcony to take in the views. Three additional bedrooms a 3rd bathroom, the laundry room and a Huge loft area are also located on the second floor. There is also a Large 3 car tandem garage. The Greer Ranch community offers 24-hour man guarded security gates, driving patrol, Olympic size pool, spa, club house, sport courts, several parks, playgrounds, and miles of scenic hiking and biking trails. Greer Ranch is within easy access to both I15 and I215 FWY. Come live in your private paradise!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27402 Bent Grass Avenue have any available units?
27402 Bent Grass Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murrieta, CA.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 27402 Bent Grass Avenue have?
Some of 27402 Bent Grass Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27402 Bent Grass Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27402 Bent Grass Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27402 Bent Grass Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27402 Bent Grass Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 27402 Bent Grass Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27402 Bent Grass Avenue offers parking.
Does 27402 Bent Grass Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27402 Bent Grass Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27402 Bent Grass Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 27402 Bent Grass Avenue has a pool.
Does 27402 Bent Grass Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27402 Bent Grass Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27402 Bent Grass Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27402 Bent Grass Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
