Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

24325 Bay Laurel

24325 Bay Laurel Ave · (619) 277-1349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24325 Bay Laurel Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24325 Bay Laurel · Avail. Aug 2

$2,535

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
24325 Bay Laurel Available 08/02/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome - FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Due to the volume of calls we receive and the fact that we are in properties most of the day showing homes to people just like yourselves, we ask that you go to our wesite at www.scoutpropertymanagement.com and do the following.

Select “Search Properties”
Select “View Details” on the page of your desired property
Select the “Contact Us” button and enter your information as well as the “Optional Information” dropdown section to further expedite the pre-screening process

We look forward to serving you. Happy House Hunting.

Check out the 3D video tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XFvA4g84LTm

Ready for August 2 move in.....

You will love this NEWER HOME( built in 2019), 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Welcome home to a new community with luxury mountain views and resort feeling. When you enter, you will experience high cathedral ceilings and upgraded vinyl wood flooring throughout the entire first floor. This open concept layout gives your family a kitchen and family room large enough to entertain family and friends. Your modern kitchen boasts upgraded java cabinets, granite countertops and newer appliances including a refrigerator. Every day you will enjoy pulling into your 2 car attached garage. Your guests will appreciate the half bath on the first floor as well. Upstairs you will find all living quarters. The large master bedroom with on suite bathroom has a sizeable walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, one bathroom, and a laundry room with full size washer and dryer complete the upstairs. This home is a SMART HOME with SOLAR, so feel free to run your air conditioner all summer long without having to pay a fortune. Smart home system integrates video skybell, Amazon Alexa Echo and Amazon Alexa Dot, remote door lock, remote light switches and sprinkler system. Large backyard to relax in. The community Recreation Center features a Clubhouse, covered patio, warming Kitchen, pools, outdoor showers, and BBQ’s. Playtime is steps from home at our on-site park which features a tot-lot, turn play areas, pet stations, and inviting benches along winding paths. Easy access to the 15 and 215 freeways.
**Pictures shown with furnishing are of the model match. Text or Call Jenni Pickard at 619-277-1349

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4962644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

