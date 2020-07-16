24325 Bay Laurel

Amenities

Check out the 3D video tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XFvA4g84LTm



Ready for August 2 move in.....



You will love this NEWER HOME( built in 2019), 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Welcome home to a new community with luxury mountain views and resort feeling. When you enter, you will experience high cathedral ceilings and upgraded vinyl wood flooring throughout the entire first floor. This open concept layout gives your family a kitchen and family room large enough to entertain family and friends. Your modern kitchen boasts upgraded java cabinets, granite countertops and newer appliances including a refrigerator. Every day you will enjoy pulling into your 2 car attached garage. Your guests will appreciate the half bath on the first floor as well. Upstairs you will find all living quarters. The large master bedroom with on suite bathroom has a sizeable walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, one bathroom, and a laundry room with full size washer and dryer complete the upstairs. This home is a SMART HOME with SOLAR, so feel free to run your air conditioner all summer long without having to pay a fortune. Smart home system integrates video skybell, Amazon Alexa Echo and Amazon Alexa Dot, remote door lock, remote light switches and sprinkler system. Large backyard to relax in. The community Recreation Center features a Clubhouse, covered patio, warming Kitchen, pools, outdoor showers, and BBQ’s. Playtime is steps from home at our on-site park which features a tot-lot, turn play areas, pet stations, and inviting benches along winding paths. Easy access to the 15 and 215 freeways.

**Pictures shown with furnishing are of the model match. Text or Call Jenni Pickard at 619-277-1349



No Cats Allowed



