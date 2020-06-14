108 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA with hardwood floors
"Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location." (-- Reid Hoffman)
Mountain View is in the San Francisco Bay area, but more importantly, it is in Silicon Valley (yes, where all the computer geniuses are). The population is around 74,000, but the daytime population is actually closer to 100,000 due to the presence of more than 50 major companies of which you've probably heard--unless you have been living under a rock. These companies include Google, Symantec, Intuit, Mozilla, Siemens, LinkedIn, Quora and dozens more. Whether you plan to apply to one of these companies or just hope your close proximity to them will keep you in the know about the latest tech products, it makes sense to check out rentals in Mountain View.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mountain View renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.