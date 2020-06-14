Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mountain View renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
67 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,025
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,167
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Moffett-Whisman
33 Units Available
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,250
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Old Mountain View
35 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$1,815
269 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Shoreline West
23 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,913
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,283
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,361
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Old Mountain View
31 Units Available
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,396
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,543
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Grant-Sylvan Park
9 Units Available
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
950 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:27am
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,250
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 5 at 02:39pm
Old Mountain View
2 Units Available
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,489
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated August 26 at 11:10pm
Moffett-Whisman
Contact for Availability
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
Situated just south of E. Middlefield Road, this complex offers a series of comfortable amenities, including granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
423 Ortega Avenue
423 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1234 sqft
***Tenant occupied, unit available July 1st. *** Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath master suites.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2467 Betlo Ave
2467 Betlo Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1140 sqft
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
221 Easy Street Unit 8
221 Easy St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,799
1136 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Mountain View
1 Unit Available
260 Loreto St
260 Loreto Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
Historic Downtown furnished 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 284692 Upstairs spacious, bright unit with views. Nice architectural ceiling features, hardwood floor, basic kitchen and bath with vintage tile look. Lots of natural lights.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4
338 Mariposa Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
550 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
623 Palo Alto Avenue
623 Palo Alto Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
976 sqft
We have a beautiful home in Mountain View that is now available. Home has a large fenced lot, great for kids, pets, storage, and privacy. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, just freshened up for our new tenant.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Moffett-Whisman
1 Unit Available
505 Cypress Point Dr
505 Cypress Point Drive, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in young and vibrant Mountain View Downtown. Walking distance to restaurants, Caltrain station, farmers market, Stevens Creek Trail entrance, gas station.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Old Mountain View
1 Unit Available
96 Church St
96 Church Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Who wouldve thought that coziness and class could meet in this home? This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with its huge hardwood floor area. The warm tone of the paint makes it cozier.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Old Mountain View
1 Unit Available
116 Nancy Court
116 Nancy Court, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
117 Available 04/18/20 POSSIBLY AVAILABLE AS SOON AS 4/18/2020 - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home on a lovely cul de sac in a great Mountain View neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain View
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
San Antonio
11 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,510
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Washington
12 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,980
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
City Guide for Mountain View, CA

"Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location." (-- Reid Hoffman)

Mountain View is in the San Francisco Bay area, but more importantly, it is in Silicon Valley (yes, where all the computer geniuses are). The population is around 74,000, but the daytime population is actually closer to 100,000 due to the presence of more than 50 major companies of which you've probably heard--unless you have been living under a rock. These companies include Google, Symantec, Intuit, Mozilla, Siemens, LinkedIn, Quora and dozens more. Whether you plan to apply to one of these companies or just hope your close proximity to them will keep you in the know about the latest tech products, it makes sense to check out rentals in Mountain View.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mountain View? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mountain View, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mountain View renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

