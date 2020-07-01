Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

In the heart of Silicon Valley, just minutes from the best parks, dining, entertainment, and steps away from tech employers, Verve offers unparalleled, luxurious apartment living. Distinctly designed with modern finishes and exclusive amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor veranda deck, thoughtfully designed fitness center and so much more. It's the perfect pairing of style and simplicity, purposeful and practical, while imbued with a sophisticated flair that can't help but elevate your everyday. Schedule a tour today and experience luxury apartment living at VERVE. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.