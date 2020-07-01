All apartments in Mountain View
Verve

1984 W El Camino Real · (650) 262-0379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Take advantage of 2 months free on a 12 or 13-month lease on select homes. Contact the leasing office for details.
Location

1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 320 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,428

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 441 · Avail. now

$4,422

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$4,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. now

$4,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verve.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
In the heart of Silicon Valley, just minutes from the best parks, dining, entertainment, and steps away from tech employers, Verve offers unparalleled, luxurious apartment living. Distinctly designed with modern finishes and exclusive amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor veranda deck, thoughtfully designed fitness center and so much more. It's the perfect pairing of style and simplicity, purposeful and practical, while imbued with a sophisticated flair that can't help but elevate your everyday. Schedule a tour today and experience luxury apartment living at VERVE. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
rent: 90.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit, assigned: $50/month. Tandem spaces are $115 per month Additional unreserved space is $50 per month. Other, 1 space/unit, assigned: $20/month. Motorcycle Parking is $20 per month TESLA and EV charging station parking is Pay Per Hour.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verve have any available units?
Verve has 25 units available starting at $3,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does Verve have?
Some of Verve's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verve currently offering any rent specials?
Verve is offering the following rent specials: Take advantage of 2 months free on a 12 or 13-month lease on select homes. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is Verve pet-friendly?
Yes, Verve is pet friendly.
Does Verve offer parking?
Yes, Verve offers parking.
Does Verve have units with washers and dryers?
No, Verve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Verve have a pool?
Yes, Verve has a pool.
Does Verve have accessible units?
No, Verve does not have accessible units.
Does Verve have units with dishwashers?
No, Verve does not have units with dishwashers.
