Apartment List
/
CA
/
moreno valley
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Moreno Valley, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moreno Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,536
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CA Luxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
114 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11409 Lombardy Lane
11409 Lombardy Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
10630 Silverleaf Circle
10630 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2222 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful house in Sunnymead Ranch of Moreno Valley. This home offers a large open floor plan of 2,222 sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a lot of 5,227sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Canyon Crest
17 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Canyon Crest
25 Units Available
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Canyon Crest
6 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Canyon Crest
20 Units Available
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
*NOW LEASING*Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy. Where and how you live has a lot to do with that. Welcome to The CORE at Sycamore Highlands - a daring, new, and modern living experience in Riverside.
Results within 5 miles of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Redlands
29 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
University
11 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,305
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mission Grove
7 Units Available
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Orangecrest
1 Unit Available
20602 Mesa Oak Dr
20602 Mesa Oak Drive, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1890 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home in Orangecrest Martin Luther King High. 3 car garage. Very clean. Gardener included. Please no pets, no smoking. Tile and wood floors on lst floor and carpet on second floor. Great deck off master bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Old Ranch Rd. Unit #174
1800 East Old Ranch Road, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs Unit Available Now - Rent Ready and Fully Furnished! This lovely one bedroom one bathroom upstairs condo has everything you need. The owner has provided all the furnishings, except the mattress pictured-it has been removed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
19827 Mariposa Avenue- Unit B
19827 Mariposa Avenue, Woodcrest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Please read entire description to the bottom before inquiring about the home. NO PETS... (there are absolutely NO exceptions to this rule) This is a GUEST HOUSE with it's own separate gate entrance and driveway. STRICT NO PET POLICY.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
26502 Placentia Avenue
26502 Placentia Avenue, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2432 sqft
Welcome to your Beautiful Home in Perris! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1 acre of land features an open floor-plan with well maintained hardwood floors throughout. Living area at main entry and dining room with gorgeous China cabinet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
428 Clover Street
428 Clover Street, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1787 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home on a quiet tree-lined street. Spacious open floor plan with wood laminate flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator are included.
Results within 10 miles of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Ramona
21 Units Available
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
985 sqft
Apartments feature expansive windows and large patios/balconies. Community highlights include beautiful gardens, a pool and sauna, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near Riverside Freeway. Close to Riverside City College and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
City Guide for Moreno Valley, CA

It is said that Southern California has everything: fantastic weather year-round, natural splendor, world-class entertainment, and Moreno Valley.

Moreno Valley, or MoVal as it's known among the 140-Characters-Or-Less crowd, is part of Southern California's Inland Empire, which encompasses the areas of Riverside and San Bernadino counties -- otherwise known as the far east side of Los Angeles county. The Inland Empire's numerous cities are home to over four million people in total, and these four million people consist mostly of folks who decided to bail on exorbitant coastal prices and settle down in I.E.'s far more affordable housing.

MoVal itself is pretty fresh from the oven; 'twas a wee muffin of a town until it integrated into Riverside Country in the 1980s and exploded into a gigantic and delicious cake of Awesome City now grown to a population of 200,000 people. Based on its central location, MoVal is one of the most lucrative locations in the Inland Empire. To the east you'll find Coachella Valley, San Bernardino Valley and the San Bernardino Mountain Range are to the north, and head south to San Diego. MoVal is about one hour east of LA, so commuting to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County, or Palm Springs is no sweat.

Moreno Valley has obvious pluses in the location department, Moreno Valley also has other things going for it.

The city is surrounded by national parks on three sides, and word has it that during winter you can see snow-topped mountains in the nearby San Bernardino range. The city is just north of watery recreation and outdoorsy fun at Lake Perris, which is lined with walking trails.

Also, because a good deal of the communities in Moreno Valley were built during the 1990s, most stuff looks pretty shiny and new. Many neighborhoods got to skip the aesthetic missteps in the 1960s and 1970s when salmon-colored stucco and green formica seemed like a really good idea.

Moreno Valley was built for more affordable housing. The city essentially consists of clusters of planned communities that are usually located in close proximity to a large retail presence, and as stated above, almost everything in the city was built after the 1990s.

It's true that you'll find a lot of strip-mall shopping in Moreno Valley; national retail and dining chains will meet most of your needs. And as is The American Way, the presence of an Olive Garden is a testament to suburban imminence and prestige. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Moreno Valley, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moreno Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Moreno Valley 1 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoreno Valley 3 BedroomsMoreno Valley Accessible ApartmentsMoreno Valley Apartments with Balcony
Moreno Valley Apartments with GarageMoreno Valley Apartments with GymMoreno Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoreno Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMoreno Valley Apartments with ParkingMoreno Valley Apartments with Pool
Moreno Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerMoreno Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoreno Valley Furnished ApartmentsMoreno Valley Luxury PlacesMoreno Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moreno Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College