Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Rancho Belago Apartments

27625 E Trail Ridge Way · (951) 228-5088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3054 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 1053 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 1092 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 1051 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rancho Belago Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
courtyard
guest suite
internet access
Feel energized and welcomed every time you come home to Rancho Belago Apartment Homes. Apartments for rent in Moreno Valley are known for their shopping, dining, and entertainment options. You’ll appreciate our attentive staff and pet-friendly community. At Rancho Belago, choose from spacious one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans with great amenities. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with your enviable gas range, elegant granite countertops, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliance package. You'll love the tall ceilings, inviting fireplace, custom flooring, central air conditioning and heat, ceiling fans, and the in-home full-size washer and dryer. You'll also appreciate special touches such as decorative crown molding, large walk-in closets, and your own private patio or balcony.

Our community amenities are equally spectacular and include a resort-style pool and large hot tub with gazebos and BBQ areas where you can grill and entertain friends. Stay in sha

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1X1), $600 (2X2), $700 (3X2); based on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport and Detached Garage: Pre-assigned in select units (cannot be rented); Surface Parking: included in lease (first come, first serve). Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: Pre-assigned in select units (cannot be rented)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rancho Belago Apartments have any available units?
Rancho Belago Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does Rancho Belago Apartments have?
Some of Rancho Belago Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rancho Belago Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rancho Belago Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rancho Belago Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rancho Belago Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rancho Belago Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rancho Belago Apartments offers parking.
Does Rancho Belago Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rancho Belago Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rancho Belago Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rancho Belago Apartments has a pool.
Does Rancho Belago Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rancho Belago Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rancho Belago Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rancho Belago Apartments has units with dishwashers.

