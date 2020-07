Amenities

Situated in beautiful Moreno Valley, Fresco Apartment Homes is conveniently located near work, school, and play. Check out an apartment in Moreno Valley, CA, that's part of our amazing community. We offer luxurious amenities both inside and outside your living space.



Flexible floor plans that offer one, two, or three-bedrooms welcome any size family. Release your inner chef in your beautiful kitchen, which features energy-efficient appliances including a dishwasher and microwave as well as convenient counter and storage space. You'll love our walk-in closets that provide plenty of space for your important belongings. Enjoy both air-conditioning and ceiling fans during the warm summer, and a cozy fireplace in the cold winter. Step out for a breath of fresh air on your private patio or balcony. You’ll also appreciate your own washer and dryer in each living space.



Our many community amenities are designed to provide everything you need. Cancel that gym membership and enjoy our onsite