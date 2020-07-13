AL
/
CA
/
moreno valley
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Moreno Valley, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
74 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CALuxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
2 Units Available
Edgemont
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
12691 Tigers Eye Way
12691 Tigers Eye Way, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1818 sqft
Beautifully appointed SOLAR included 4 bedroom with Loft in the gated Hyde Park Community! This home sits within a cul de sac providing a little extra space and comfort. All bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10162 Coral Lane
10162 Coral Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Walking Distance to Association Amenities - ASSOCIATION POOL, LAKE, AND PLAYGROUND**Neutral carpet and paint**Large Loft**Fireplace**Beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled in neutral colors.

1 of 11

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15344 Avenida Fiesta
15344 Avenida Fiesta, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 5-bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the desirable Moreno Valley Ranch Community. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
24610 Way Plover
24610 Fay Avenue, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4023 sqft
EXQUISITE "ZEN" HOME IN THE HEART OF MALIBU. LOCATED IN THE MALIBU COUNTRY ESTATES, ADJACENT TO PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY. HOME FEATURES A VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA THAT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
15874 Lasselle st. E
15874 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1693 sqft
Two bedrooms /three baths in Moreno Valley - Property Id: 317424 Beautiful remodeled townhouse at prime location with gated community of Aspen Hills .Large home .Open and Bright home located less than 0.5 miles from North side plaza shopping center.
Results within 1 mile of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,712
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy.
Results within 5 miles of Moreno Valley
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Canyon Crest
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
15 Units Available
University
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Mission Grove
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
911 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mission style, near Trautwein Road and Mission Grove Parkway South. All units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Pool, gym and hot tub on site.
Rent Report
Moreno Valley

July 2020 Moreno Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Moreno Valley Rent Report. Moreno Valley rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Moreno Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Moreno Valley rent trends were flat over the past month

Moreno Valley rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Moreno Valley stand at $1,379 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,725 for a two-bedroom. Moreno Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Moreno Valley over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents rose 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Moreno Valley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Moreno Valley, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Moreno Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Moreno Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $1,725 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Moreno Valley fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Moreno Valley than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097, where Moreno Valley is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Moreno Valley 1 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMoreno Valley 3 BedroomsMoreno Valley Accessible ApartmentsMoreno Valley Apartments with BalconyMoreno Valley Apartments with GarageMoreno Valley Apartments with GymMoreno Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMoreno Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMoreno Valley Apartments with ParkingMoreno Valley Apartments with PoolMoreno Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerMoreno Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoreno Valley Luxury PlacesMoreno Valley Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Moreno Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-RiversideChaffey College