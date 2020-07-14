Legends of Rancho Belago

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 Bedroom), With Guarantor (All Units) - One Month Rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $300 per pet.
limit: 3 pets maximum (2 dogs)
rent: $40/month per pet.
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Mastiff, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: first come, first serve. Covered lot.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Units Available