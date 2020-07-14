Legends of Rancho Belago

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport concierge courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving

Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CALuxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA. Our one and two-bedroom apartments are exceptional but will leave you with money in the bank! We are proud to offer premium living that you can afford. Our community’s lush landscaping will make you feel like you’re coming home to a vacation, a true Inland Empire oasis. Move In Deposit-Free! Swap your traditional security deposit for a small fee costing just a fraction of your total security deposit,saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs. Your commute will be a breeze as you hop on quickly to the 215 and 60 freeways. Our location is strategically placed to allow you to get to everything you need quickly and easily. Moreno Valley Plaza, Bear Valley Elementary and Moreno Valley High school, Regency Theaters, it’s all close by! Plus, the large employers of Riverside are minutes aw