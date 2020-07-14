All apartments in Moreno Valley
Legends of Rancho Belago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Legends of Rancho Belago

Open Now until 6pm
13292 Lasselle St · (833) 258-2941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE IN DEPOSIT-FREE! We offer a Deposit-Free alternative move in option where no upfront security deposit is required saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs.
Location

13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1094 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2021 · Avail. now

$1,786

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 2085 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 1085 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legends of Rancho Belago.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
package receiving
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CALuxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA. Our one and two-bedroom apartments are exceptional but will leave you with money in the bank! We are proud to offer premium living that you can afford. Our community’s lush landscaping will make you feel like you’re coming home to a vacation, a true Inland Empire oasis. Move In Deposit-Free! Swap your traditional security deposit for a small fee costing just a fraction of your total security deposit,saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs. Your commute will be a breeze as you hop on quickly to the 215 and 60 freeways. Our location is strategically placed to allow you to get to everything you need quickly and easily. Moreno Valley Plaza, Bear Valley Elementary and Moreno Valley High school, Regency Theaters, it’s all close by! Plus, the large employers of Riverside are minutes aw

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 Bedroom), With Guarantor (All Units) - One Month Rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $300 per pet.
limit: 3 pets maximum (2 dogs)
rent: $40/month per pet.
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Mastiff, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: first come, first serve. Covered lot.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legends of Rancho Belago have any available units?
Legends of Rancho Belago has 6 units available starting at $1,528 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does Legends of Rancho Belago have?
Some of Legends of Rancho Belago's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legends of Rancho Belago currently offering any rent specials?
Legends of Rancho Belago is offering the following rent specials: MOVE IN DEPOSIT-FREE! We offer a Deposit-Free alternative move in option where no upfront security deposit is required saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs.
Is Legends of Rancho Belago pet-friendly?
Yes, Legends of Rancho Belago is pet friendly.
Does Legends of Rancho Belago offer parking?
Yes, Legends of Rancho Belago offers parking.
Does Legends of Rancho Belago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legends of Rancho Belago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legends of Rancho Belago have a pool?
Yes, Legends of Rancho Belago has a pool.
Does Legends of Rancho Belago have accessible units?
Yes, Legends of Rancho Belago has accessible units.
Does Legends of Rancho Belago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legends of Rancho Belago has units with dishwashers.
