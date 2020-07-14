All apartments in Moreno Valley
Last updated July 13 2020

Sedona Apartment Homes

25106 Fir Ave · (951) 292-0516
Location

25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedona Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Moreno Valley, California. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Moreno Valley, CA, with easy access to I-215 and Highway 60, Sedona Apartment Homes is just minutes away from University of California, Riverside, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Riverside has to offer.

Sedona Apartment Homes provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a swimming pool, spa, and private balcony/patio.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don't

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $400 per dog
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sedona Apartment Homes have any available units?
Sedona Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moreno Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does Sedona Apartment Homes have?
Some of Sedona Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedona Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Sedona Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sedona Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Sedona Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Sedona Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Sedona Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Sedona Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sedona Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedona Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Sedona Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Sedona Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Sedona Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Sedona Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sedona Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
