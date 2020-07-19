26435 Marsala Way

Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous and immaculate home!! This elegant 3000 sq.ft. house with 4 bedrooms + king sized bonus room. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, double oven, 5 burner stove top. Brand new paint on all interiors walls, laminate flooring throughout entry way, hallways, master bedrooms, bonus room and downstairs office. Custom marble fireplaces. recessed lighting. Spacious 3 car garage with lots of storage spaces. custom in-ground Jacuzzi. Short distance to award winning school. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included!! Move in Ready around July 14th. 3D Virtual Tour Available.