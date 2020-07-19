All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
26435 Marsala Way
26435 Marsala Way

26435 Marsala Way · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

26435 Marsala Way, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Califia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous and immaculate home!! This elegant 3000 sq.ft. house with 4 bedrooms + king sized bonus room. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, double oven, 5 burner stove top. Brand new paint on all interiors walls, laminate flooring throughout entry way, hallways, master bedrooms, bonus room and downstairs office. Custom marble fireplaces. recessed lighting. Spacious 3 car garage with lots of storage spaces. custom in-ground Jacuzzi. Short distance to award winning school. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included!! Move in Ready around July 14th. 3D Virtual Tour Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26435 Marsala Way have any available units?
26435 Marsala Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26435 Marsala Way have?
Some of 26435 Marsala Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26435 Marsala Way currently offering any rent specials?
26435 Marsala Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26435 Marsala Way pet-friendly?
No, 26435 Marsala Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26435 Marsala Way offer parking?
Yes, 26435 Marsala Way offers parking.
Does 26435 Marsala Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26435 Marsala Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26435 Marsala Way have a pool?
No, 26435 Marsala Way does not have a pool.
Does 26435 Marsala Way have accessible units?
No, 26435 Marsala Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26435 Marsala Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26435 Marsala Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 26435 Marsala Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 26435 Marsala Way does not have units with air conditioning.
