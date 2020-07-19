26435 Marsala Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous and immaculate home!! This elegant 3000 sq.ft. house with 4 bedrooms + king sized bonus room. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, double oven, 5 burner stove top. Brand new paint on all interiors walls, laminate flooring throughout entry way, hallways, master bedrooms, bonus room and downstairs office. Custom marble fireplaces. recessed lighting. Spacious 3 car garage with lots of storage spaces. custom in-ground Jacuzzi. Short distance to award winning school. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are included!! Move in Ready around July 14th. 3D Virtual Tour Available.