10 Bayonne

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

Hurry ...THIS ONE WON'T LAST! PREMIUM VIEW location in community. Largest Mirasol floor-plan, 'The Coronado', featuring city views from most rooms... a nice, quiet, peaceful atmosphere. This home features: 3 bedrooms +++ a generous loft!! Your master bath has separate shower & roman tub and a walk-in closet. The family features a fireplace. There's also a formal living & dining room! Lite & Brite, 2 Car attached garage with direct Access. Walk to association pool & spas, and enjoy MV Lake privileges. Located in a gated community with nearby shopping, park and award winning schools!!