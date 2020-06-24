All apartments in Mission Viejo
73 Sienna Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

73 Sienna Ridge, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Painted Trails

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Highly sought after and rarely in the market, this 4 bedroom (one down), 3 bath home has a majestic 180 degree water views, beautiful open space floor plan, high ceilings, light and bright with granite counters, 2 car garage, spacious driveway and plenty of available parking space in street.
Gorgeous back yard with a combination of hardscape and grass offers a beautiful setting to entertain your guests and watch your kids play in safety of your home. Painted trails community has over 2 miles of walking and jogging trails and membership to Lake Mission Viejo where you can enjoy the beach, fishing, boating and a variety of activities throughout the year.
HOA amenities include Sparkling Lap Pool, Jacuzzi, Multiple Play Grounds, Two Basketball Courts, BBQ and Picnic Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Sienna Ridge have any available units?
73 Sienna Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 73 Sienna Ridge have?
Some of 73 Sienna Ridge's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Sienna Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
73 Sienna Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Sienna Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 73 Sienna Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 73 Sienna Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 73 Sienna Ridge offers parking.
Does 73 Sienna Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Sienna Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Sienna Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 73 Sienna Ridge has a pool.
Does 73 Sienna Ridge have accessible units?
No, 73 Sienna Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Sienna Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Sienna Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Sienna Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Sienna Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
