73 Sienna Ridge

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground basketball court

Highly sought after and rarely in the market, this 4 bedroom (one down), 3 bath home has a majestic 180 degree water views, beautiful open space floor plan, high ceilings, light and bright with granite counters, 2 car garage, spacious driveway and plenty of available parking space in street.

Gorgeous back yard with a combination of hardscape and grass offers a beautiful setting to entertain your guests and watch your kids play in safety of your home. Painted trails community has over 2 miles of walking and jogging trails and membership to Lake Mission Viejo where you can enjoy the beach, fishing, boating and a variety of activities throughout the year.

HOA amenities include Sparkling Lap Pool, Jacuzzi, Multiple Play Grounds, Two Basketball Courts, BBQ and Picnic Area.