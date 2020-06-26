Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful Remodeled 4BD/2.5BA Home in Mission Viejo AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 7 Cantata Dr, Mission Viejo, CA 92692



Rent: $3,795

Deposit: $3,820

Application: $35/adult



At the end of a quiet cul de sac on top of a hill in beautiful Mission Viejo you will find your new home. Located only minutes from nearby schools, dining, and entertainment, with quick freeway access this house would be perfect for any family.



This spacious two-story 4 bedroom home built in 1993 is located at the end of a beautiful cul de sac and features many modern upgrades and amenities. The huge chef's kitchen features stainless steel, state of the art appliances including a brand new, ultra quiet dishwasher. Recently upgraded inset LED lighting throughout, complimented by custom lighting fixtures, bring a subtle warmth to the property. Both full bathrooms host 2 sinks each, and feature stunning custom tile work.



High vaulted ceilings and many large windows add to the open and inviting feel of the modern floor-plan. A stunning fireplace is located on a wall in the living room, and outside in the back yard you will find a fire pit and an outdoor bar perfect for entertaining. The attached 2 car garage sits at the end of an over-sized driveway with parking for 4 more.



Gardening provided by owner. Occupants are responsible for all utilities. Provided appliances including 2x refrigerators, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave, and are to be maintained by the occupants.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. Small dogs welcome! No other pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5045398)