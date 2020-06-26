All apartments in Mission Viejo
7 Cantata Dr.
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

7 Cantata Dr.

7 Cantata Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7 Cantata Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled 4BD/2.5BA Home in Mission Viejo AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 7 Cantata Dr, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Rent: $3,795
Deposit: $3,820
Application: $35/adult

At the end of a quiet cul de sac on top of a hill in beautiful Mission Viejo you will find your new home. Located only minutes from nearby schools, dining, and entertainment, with quick freeway access this house would be perfect for any family.

This spacious two-story 4 bedroom home built in 1993 is located at the end of a beautiful cul de sac and features many modern upgrades and amenities. The huge chef's kitchen features stainless steel, state of the art appliances including a brand new, ultra quiet dishwasher. Recently upgraded inset LED lighting throughout, complimented by custom lighting fixtures, bring a subtle warmth to the property. Both full bathrooms host 2 sinks each, and feature stunning custom tile work.

High vaulted ceilings and many large windows add to the open and inviting feel of the modern floor-plan. A stunning fireplace is located on a wall in the living room, and outside in the back yard you will find a fire pit and an outdoor bar perfect for entertaining. The attached 2 car garage sits at the end of an over-sized driveway with parking for 4 more.

Gardening provided by owner. Occupants are responsible for all utilities. Provided appliances including 2x refrigerators, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave, and are to be maintained by the occupants.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. Small dogs welcome! No other pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5045398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Cantata Dr. have any available units?
7 Cantata Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 7 Cantata Dr. have?
Some of 7 Cantata Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Cantata Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Cantata Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Cantata Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Cantata Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7 Cantata Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7 Cantata Dr. offers parking.
Does 7 Cantata Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Cantata Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Cantata Dr. have a pool?
No, 7 Cantata Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Cantata Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 7 Cantata Dr. has accessible units.
Does 7 Cantata Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Cantata Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Cantata Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Cantata Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
