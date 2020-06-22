Amenities

65 Windswept Way Available 07/16/20 GORGEOUS 5BED/3BATH HOME NESTLED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF PAINTED TRAILS - This is a gorgeous 5bed/3bath home with a den could be 6th bedroom, Nestled in the highly desirable community of painted trails. This home boasts its amazing views and backyard equipped with a built in barbecue & fire pit ! Inside has elegant cabinetry with granite counter tops throughout & spacious rooms. Home has Solar, so you will be saving $ on energy costs! Nearby are many trails, schools, parks, shopping, movie theater and more! Available July 15th



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4351108)