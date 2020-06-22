All apartments in Mission Viejo
65 Windswept Way

Location

65 Windswept Way, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Painted Trails

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fire pit
media room
bbq/grill
65 Windswept Way Available 07/16/20 GORGEOUS 5BED/3BATH HOME NESTLED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF PAINTED TRAILS - This is a gorgeous 5bed/3bath home with a den could be 6th bedroom, Nestled in the highly desirable community of painted trails. This home boasts its amazing views and backyard equipped with a built in barbecue & fire pit ! Inside has elegant cabinetry with granite counter tops throughout & spacious rooms. Home has Solar, so you will be saving $ on energy costs! Nearby are many trails, schools, parks, shopping, movie theater and more! Available July 15th

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4351108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Windswept Way have any available units?
65 Windswept Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 65 Windswept Way have?
Some of 65 Windswept Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Windswept Way currently offering any rent specials?
65 Windswept Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Windswept Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Windswept Way is pet friendly.
Does 65 Windswept Way offer parking?
No, 65 Windswept Way does not offer parking.
Does 65 Windswept Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Windswept Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Windswept Way have a pool?
Yes, 65 Windswept Way has a pool.
Does 65 Windswept Way have accessible units?
No, 65 Windswept Way does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Windswept Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Windswept Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Windswept Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Windswept Way does not have units with air conditioning.
