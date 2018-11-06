53 Le Mans

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lovely Mission Viejo Town Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home is located in the desired gated community of Mirasol at Pacific Hill in Mission Viejo. It nuzzles up to the side of a foothill and the Mission Viejo bird sanctuary. The floor-plan of this lovely home invites you into a dramatic entry and welcomes you into the dramatic living and dining areas that boast high ceilings, stunning wood flooring, and a great wall of windows that lets in plenty of natural light. The kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, is cozy and over looks the family room that hosts a see thru fireplace. This makes for a great ambiance when cooking a gourmet meal on your stainless range, while interacting with your loved ones and guests. Upstairs, you'll enjoy a private master suite with panoramic views of the Mission Viejo Bird Sanctuary. The master bedroom is enhanced by a luxurious, en-suite master bath with a separate over sized tub, large shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The second level also includes two guest bedrooms and one full bathroom. This attached home features an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the home. The amenities, for your enjoyment, include a community pool, spa, and even access to the membership only private MV Lake. It is conveniently located to shops, restaurants, parks, freeway and toll roads. A $250 credit will be given to the Tenant if the lease is signed by 9/15/2019. Dont wait to schedule a viewing of this turn key beauty.



(RLNE5023325)