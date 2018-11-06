53 Le Mans

Amenities
Lovely Mission Viejo Town Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home is located in the desired gated community of Mirasol at Pacific Hill in Mission Viejo. It nuzzles up to the side of a foothill and the Mission Viejo bird sanctuary. The floor-plan of this lovely home invites you into a dramatic entry and welcomes you into the dramatic living and dining areas that boast high ceilings, stunning wood flooring, and a great wall of windows that lets in plenty of natural light. The kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, is cozy and over looks the family room that hosts a see thru fireplace. This makes for a great ambiance when cooking a gourmet meal on your stainless range, while interacting with your loved ones and guests. Upstairs, you'll enjoy a private master suite with panoramic views of the Mission Viejo Bird Sanctuary. The master bedroom is enhanced by a luxurious, en-suite master bath with a separate over sized tub, large shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The second level also includes two guest bedrooms and one full bathroom. This attached home features an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the home. The amenities, for your enjoyment, include a community pool, spa, and even access to the membership only private MV Lake. It is conveniently located to shops, restaurants, parks, freeway and toll roads. A $250 credit will be given to the Tenant if the lease is signed by 9/15/2019. Dont wait to schedule a viewing of this turn key beauty.
