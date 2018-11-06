All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 53 Le Mans.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
53 Le Mans
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

53 Le Mans

53 Le Mans · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

53 Le Mans, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely Mission Viejo Town Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town home is located in the desired gated community of Mirasol at Pacific Hill in Mission Viejo. It nuzzles up to the side of a foothill and the Mission Viejo bird sanctuary. The floor-plan of this lovely home invites you into a dramatic entry and welcomes you into the dramatic living and dining areas that boast high ceilings, stunning wood flooring, and a great wall of windows that lets in plenty of natural light. The kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, is cozy and over looks the family room that hosts a see thru fireplace. This makes for a great ambiance when cooking a gourmet meal on your stainless range, while interacting with your loved ones and guests. Upstairs, you'll enjoy a private master suite with panoramic views of the Mission Viejo Bird Sanctuary. The master bedroom is enhanced by a luxurious, en-suite master bath with a separate over sized tub, large shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The second level also includes two guest bedrooms and one full bathroom. This attached home features an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the home. The amenities, for your enjoyment, include a community pool, spa, and even access to the membership only private MV Lake. It is conveniently located to shops, restaurants, parks, freeway and toll roads. A $250 credit will be given to the Tenant if the lease is signed by 9/15/2019. Dont wait to schedule a viewing of this turn key beauty.

(RLNE5023325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Le Mans have any available units?
53 Le Mans doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 53 Le Mans have?
Some of 53 Le Mans's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Le Mans currently offering any rent specials?
53 Le Mans is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Le Mans pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Le Mans is pet friendly.
Does 53 Le Mans offer parking?
Yes, 53 Le Mans offers parking.
Does 53 Le Mans have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Le Mans offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Le Mans have a pool?
Yes, 53 Le Mans has a pool.
Does 53 Le Mans have accessible units?
No, 53 Le Mans does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Le Mans have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Le Mans does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Le Mans have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 Le Mans has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside