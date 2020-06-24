44 Via Florencia

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom home is located in Painted Trails at the base of the Saddleback Mountains! It boasts a covered front porch, fully fenced backyard and generous living space. Zoned a condo, due to privately maintained streets but feels and lives like a detached home. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace opens to large kitchen with center island all complimenting the generous living and entertainment space. The master suite boasts a walk in closet, soaking tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. Three secondary bedrooms, upstairs laundry and another full bath with dual vanities situate the upstairs to compliment a family, home office or multi generational living. This beautiful home is outfitted with the Ring Doorbell, specialty lighting, upgraded thermostat controls, all new hard flooring, interior paint and a clean, neutral environment! The backyard is graced with a stone covered planter box and patio. Located in the center of the community so that both sets of community pools, parks, sport courts, and trails are just around the corner. Award winning schools, hiking and biking trails, Lake Mission Viejo, fabulous dining and shopping, all just minutes away.