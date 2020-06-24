All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
44 Via Florencia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

44 Via Florencia

44 via Florencia · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

44 via Florencia, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Painted Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom home is located in Painted Trails at the base of the Saddleback Mountains! It boasts a covered front porch, fully fenced backyard and generous living space. Zoned a condo, due to privately maintained streets but feels and lives like a detached home. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace opens to large kitchen with center island all complimenting the generous living and entertainment space. The master suite boasts a walk in closet, soaking tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. Three secondary bedrooms, upstairs laundry and another full bath with dual vanities situate the upstairs to compliment a family, home office or multi generational living. This beautiful home is outfitted with the Ring Doorbell, specialty lighting, upgraded thermostat controls, all new hard flooring, interior paint and a clean, neutral environment! The backyard is graced with a stone covered planter box and patio. Located in the center of the community so that both sets of community pools, parks, sport courts, and trails are just around the corner. Award winning schools, hiking and biking trails, Lake Mission Viejo, fabulous dining and shopping, all just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Via Florencia have any available units?
44 Via Florencia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 44 Via Florencia have?
Some of 44 Via Florencia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Via Florencia currently offering any rent specials?
44 Via Florencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Via Florencia pet-friendly?
No, 44 Via Florencia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 44 Via Florencia offer parking?
Yes, 44 Via Florencia offers parking.
Does 44 Via Florencia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Via Florencia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Via Florencia have a pool?
Yes, 44 Via Florencia has a pool.
Does 44 Via Florencia have accessible units?
No, 44 Via Florencia does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Via Florencia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Via Florencia has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Via Florencia have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Via Florencia does not have units with air conditioning.
