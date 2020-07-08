Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Home in the Pacific Hills of Mission Viejo! Near the top of the hill at the end of the cul de sac, this 4 bedroom (one bed downstairs) 3 bath home features a rock pool and spa, brand new built-in BBQ and a fire pit. Through the double door entrance, you will find soaring cathedral ceilings, new designer paint throughout, and new carpet. Other highlights include a spacious kitchen with center island, wood floors, an upstairs laundry room, master bath with separate tub and walk-in closet. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and walking distance to the neighborhood park. Can enjoy Lake Mission Viejo privileges.