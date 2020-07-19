28906 Greystone

Amenities

Ideally located on a Cul-de-Sac street in the guard gated community of Canyon Crest, this home lives like a single story home Entering the home you will appreciate the high ceilings, open floor plan, and natural light. The open kitchen features travertine floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. The spacious main floor master bedroom features a luxurious spa-like bathroom with walk-in travertine tile shower and designer dual sinks. In addition, the secondary bedroom can be used as a home office or work out room. Upstairs, the third bedroom features its own ensuite bathroom with tastefully updated vanity. As an added bonus, the finished loft makes the perfect reading nook. The 24 hour guard gated community of Canyon Crest features tennis courts, basketball courts, lap pool, spa, sauna, and playground. This home also enjoys membership to Mission Viejo Lake where you can enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, volleyball and paddle boarding.

Owner prefers a lease of 6 months to one year