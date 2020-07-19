All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28906 Greystone

28906 Greystone · No Longer Available
Location

28906 Greystone, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Canyon Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Ideally located on a Cul-de-Sac street in the guard gated community of Canyon Crest, this home lives like a single story home Entering the home you will appreciate the high ceilings, open floor plan, and natural light. The open kitchen features travertine floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. The spacious main floor master bedroom features a luxurious spa-like bathroom with walk-in travertine tile shower and designer dual sinks. In addition, the secondary bedroom can be used as a home office or work out room. Upstairs, the third bedroom features its own ensuite bathroom with tastefully updated vanity. As an added bonus, the finished loft makes the perfect reading nook. The 24 hour guard gated community of Canyon Crest features tennis courts, basketball courts, lap pool, spa, sauna, and playground. This home also enjoys membership to Mission Viejo Lake where you can enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, volleyball and paddle boarding.
Owner prefers a lease of 6 months to one year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28906 Greystone have any available units?
28906 Greystone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28906 Greystone have?
Some of 28906 Greystone's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28906 Greystone currently offering any rent specials?
28906 Greystone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28906 Greystone pet-friendly?
No, 28906 Greystone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28906 Greystone offer parking?
Yes, 28906 Greystone offers parking.
Does 28906 Greystone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28906 Greystone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28906 Greystone have a pool?
Yes, 28906 Greystone has a pool.
Does 28906 Greystone have accessible units?
No, 28906 Greystone does not have accessible units.
Does 28906 Greystone have units with dishwashers?
No, 28906 Greystone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28906 Greystone have units with air conditioning?
No, 28906 Greystone does not have units with air conditioning.
