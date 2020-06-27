28495 La Noche

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this light and bright one story view home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Cordova Vista community of Mission Viejo. This plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in approximately 1472 square feet of living space. Enter into a large living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space opens to a family room with access to the large, low maintenance large backyard with panoramic city lights and mountain views. It's the perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. The Master bedroom features a large retreat that can be used as a 4th bedroom or office with plenty of closet space. New interior paint and new recessed lighting in living room, kitchen, dinning area and hallway. Other features include, inside laundry hookups that can accommodate a full size washer and dryer. Large two car garage. You wont be disappointed! Close to award winning Philip J. Reilly elementary school, Pavion Park, freeways, shopping and restaurants. Membership to Lake Mission Viejo for swimming, fishing, boating and concerts is available but not included.