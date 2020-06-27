All apartments in Mission Viejo
28495 La Noche

28495 La Noche · No Longer Available
Location

28495 La Noche, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this light and bright one story view home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Cordova Vista community of Mission Viejo. This plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in approximately 1472 square feet of living space. Enter into a large living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space opens to a family room with access to the large, low maintenance large backyard with panoramic city lights and mountain views. It's the perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. The Master bedroom features a large retreat that can be used as a 4th bedroom or office with plenty of closet space. New interior paint and new recessed lighting in living room, kitchen, dinning area and hallway. Other features include, inside laundry hookups that can accommodate a full size washer and dryer. Large two car garage. You wont be disappointed! Close to award winning Philip J. Reilly elementary school, Pavion Park, freeways, shopping and restaurants. Membership to Lake Mission Viejo for swimming, fishing, boating and concerts is available but not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28495 La Noche have any available units?
28495 La Noche doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28495 La Noche have?
Some of 28495 La Noche's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28495 La Noche currently offering any rent specials?
28495 La Noche is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28495 La Noche pet-friendly?
No, 28495 La Noche is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28495 La Noche offer parking?
Yes, 28495 La Noche offers parking.
Does 28495 La Noche have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28495 La Noche offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28495 La Noche have a pool?
No, 28495 La Noche does not have a pool.
Does 28495 La Noche have accessible units?
No, 28495 La Noche does not have accessible units.
Does 28495 La Noche have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28495 La Noche has units with dishwashers.
Does 28495 La Noche have units with air conditioning?
No, 28495 La Noche does not have units with air conditioning.
