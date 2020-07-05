28403 Alava

Amenities
Home in Beautiful senior community - Property Id: 260643
Single-family home with atrium in gated Casta Del Sol. Includes washer and dryer and new refrigerator. 2nd bedroom can be office/den with Murphy bed and built-in desk and cabinets. Newer windows, hardwood floors, fireplace, a/c, all outside maintenance taken care of by Association, 2 car garage, back patio and private side patio. Very quiet neighborhood. Too many activities to name.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260643
Property Id 260643
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5699415)