Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

28403 Alava

28403 Alava · No Longer Available
Location

28403 Alava, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Home in Beautiful senior community - Property Id: 260643

Single-family home with atrium in gated Casta Del Sol. Includes washer and dryer and new refrigerator. 2nd bedroom can be office/den with Murphy bed and built-in desk and cabinets. Newer windows, hardwood floors, fireplace, a/c, all outside maintenance taken care of by Association, 2 car garage, back patio and private side patio. Very quiet neighborhood. Too many activities to name.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260643
Property Id 260643

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5699415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28403 Alava have any available units?
28403 Alava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28403 Alava have?
Some of 28403 Alava's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28403 Alava currently offering any rent specials?
28403 Alava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28403 Alava pet-friendly?
No, 28403 Alava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28403 Alava offer parking?
Yes, 28403 Alava offers parking.
Does 28403 Alava have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28403 Alava offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28403 Alava have a pool?
No, 28403 Alava does not have a pool.
Does 28403 Alava have accessible units?
No, 28403 Alava does not have accessible units.
Does 28403 Alava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28403 Alava has units with dishwashers.
Does 28403 Alava have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28403 Alava has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
