28403 Alava

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Home in Beautiful senior community - Property Id: 260643



Single-family home with atrium in gated Casta Del Sol. Includes washer and dryer and new refrigerator. 2nd bedroom can be office/den with Murphy bed and built-in desk and cabinets. Newer windows, hardwood floors, fireplace, a/c, all outside maintenance taken care of by Association, 2 car garage, back patio and private side patio. Very quiet neighborhood. Too many activities to name.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260643

Property Id 260643



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5699415)