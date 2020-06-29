All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated June 7 2020

28312 Driza

28312 Driza · No Longer Available
Location

28312 Driza, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A HOME OF DISTINCTION—With a voluminous ceilings, & generously proportioned rooms, this highly desirable La Casa Grande defines gracious living, while boasting 5 BRs & 3 full BAs. A Foyer introduces a sunken LR, formal DR, & 2-sided, granite wet bar, well-located for both formal & casual entertaining. Pocket doors can be employed for either unifying or separating various areas of the home when entertaining. The fabulous Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite upon wonderfully generous work surfaces, a center island, & a garden window that floods the room with natural light. It is open to the FR, warmly inviting w/wood floors & a striking stone FP. On either side of the FP are single-light doors that open to the rear yard. Completing this level are a main-level BR, a full Guest BA with granite vanity), & Laundry Rm. with wash sink & laundry chute. Upstairs, the MB Suite is sequestered in its own wing & is appointed w/romantic touches of a FP & view balcony. Its large Dressing Area has a step-up soaking tub & 2 closets, including a walk-in. BRs 3 & 4 share access to a front balcony, too! The upper Guest BA has a compartmented wash room w/dual vanities & a skylight. Outside, in the peaceful rear yard, is a view of lush greenbelts & lovely neighborhood surroundings. Enjoy the countless amenities of very nearby Lake Mission Viejo, too, for a wonderful lifestyle! To arrange for a showing, contact Listing Agent, Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Cell/Text: 949-292-6058.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28312 Driza have any available units?
28312 Driza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28312 Driza have?
Some of 28312 Driza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28312 Driza currently offering any rent specials?
28312 Driza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28312 Driza pet-friendly?
No, 28312 Driza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28312 Driza offer parking?
Yes, 28312 Driza offers parking.
Does 28312 Driza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28312 Driza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28312 Driza have a pool?
No, 28312 Driza does not have a pool.
Does 28312 Driza have accessible units?
No, 28312 Driza does not have accessible units.
Does 28312 Driza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28312 Driza has units with dishwashers.
Does 28312 Driza have units with air conditioning?
No, 28312 Driza does not have units with air conditioning.

