28312 Driza

A HOME OF DISTINCTION—With a voluminous ceilings, & generously proportioned rooms, this highly desirable La Casa Grande defines gracious living, while boasting 5 BRs & 3 full BAs. A Foyer introduces a sunken LR, formal DR, & 2-sided, granite wet bar, well-located for both formal & casual entertaining. Pocket doors can be employed for either unifying or separating various areas of the home when entertaining. The fabulous Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite upon wonderfully generous work surfaces, a center island, & a garden window that floods the room with natural light. It is open to the FR, warmly inviting w/wood floors & a striking stone FP. On either side of the FP are single-light doors that open to the rear yard. Completing this level are a main-level BR, a full Guest BA with granite vanity), & Laundry Rm. with wash sink & laundry chute. Upstairs, the MB Suite is sequestered in its own wing & is appointed w/romantic touches of a FP & view balcony. Its large Dressing Area has a step-up soaking tub & 2 closets, including a walk-in. BRs 3 & 4 share access to a front balcony, too! The upper Guest BA has a compartmented wash room w/dual vanities & a skylight. Outside, in the peaceful rear yard, is a view of lush greenbelts & lovely neighborhood surroundings. Enjoy the countless amenities of very nearby Lake Mission Viejo, too, for a wonderful lifestyle! To arrange for a showing, contact Listing Agent, Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Cell/Text: 949-292-6058.