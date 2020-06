28265 LAS CASAS

Amenities

VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN SENIOR COMMUNITY OF CASTA DEL SOL. FRESHLY PAINTED THRU OUT. NEWER NEUTRAL CARPET. HOME FEATURES 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND 1 3/4 BATHS. MASTER BATHROOM HAS DUAL SINKS. KITCHEN W/ TILE COUNTERS AND EATING AREA. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/ GAS FIREPLACE. SUNNY TILED ATRIUM. LARGE SOLID COVERED PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. COURTYARD ENTRY. COMMUNITY PROVIDES MANY ACTIVITES. TENNIS, LAWN BOWLING, 2 RECREATION CENTERS W/ POOLS & JACUZZIS, BILLARD ROOM, WALKING PATH W/ BEAUTIFUL GARDENS, CRAFT ROOM, EXERCISE ROOM, LIBRARY AND MANY CLUBS TO ENJOY. HOME IS MOVE IN READY.