28045 Blandings

This beautifully upgraded California Colony home located in best location in the neighborhood. This home has a spacious floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs and the bathrooms. This home has lots of natural lighting and offers vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting. There is a decorative gas burning fireplace in the family room, perfect for those cold winter nights. The kitchen has been remodeled with white cabinets. Dining room opens to your own private beautiful backyard and a large attached 2 car garage. This home has a full bedroom and upgraded bathroom downstairs. Upstairs offers two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. The upstairs bathroom is also remolded with brand new sinks! This home is located near Award winning Saddleback schools and lake mission viejo.