Mission Viejo, CA
28045 Blandings
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

28045 Blandings

28045 Blandings · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Location

28045 Blandings, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully upgraded California Colony home located in best location in the neighborhood. This home has a spacious floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs and the bathrooms. This home has lots of natural lighting and offers vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting. There is a decorative gas burning fireplace in the family room, perfect for those cold winter nights. The kitchen has been remodeled with white cabinets. Dining room opens to your own private beautiful backyard and a large attached 2 car garage. This home has a full bedroom and upgraded bathroom downstairs. Upstairs offers two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. The upstairs bathroom is also remolded with brand new sinks! This home is located near Award winning Saddleback schools and lake mission viejo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28045 Blandings have any available units?
28045 Blandings doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28045 Blandings have?
Some of 28045 Blandings's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28045 Blandings currently offering any rent specials?
28045 Blandings isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28045 Blandings pet-friendly?
No, 28045 Blandings is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28045 Blandings offer parking?
Yes, 28045 Blandings does offer parking.
Does 28045 Blandings have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28045 Blandings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28045 Blandings have a pool?
No, 28045 Blandings does not have a pool.
Does 28045 Blandings have accessible units?
No, 28045 Blandings does not have accessible units.
Does 28045 Blandings have units with dishwashers?
No, 28045 Blandings does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28045 Blandings have units with air conditioning?
No, 28045 Blandings does not have units with air conditioning.
