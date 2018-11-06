All apartments in Mission Viejo
28031 Nevado

28031 Nevado · No Longer Available
Location

28031 Nevado, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Single Level Pool Home with INCREDIBLE views!! - *Please text Sheri between 9am-6pm to schedule a showing at (949) 933-6339*

3 BD 2 BA Single Family Home with designer touches and remodeling throughout.

- Home is light & bright with open feel
- Spacious kitchen overlooking the backyard with breakfast area
- Family room includes a fireplace
- Living room & formal dining open to the entertainment backyard
- Spacious bedrooms
- Nice sized pool & spa (pool service included)
- Unobstructed view

Enjoy a panoramic view of Saddleback Mountains and City Lights! Award Winning Capistrano Valley Schools. Private home on a single loaded street with no homes across & no homes behind! Lease includes lake privileges, pool service and gardener.

Pet under 60 lbs considered. $500.00 additional pet deposit. STRICT PET ADDENDUM. [2 pets will be considered but cannot weigh more than 60 lbs combined]

All of Berrington Properties are Smoke-free!

$40 per person 18+ years application fee
$3,500.00 per month (1) year lease
$3,500.00 security deposit o.a.c.
Tenant pays all utilities [excluding pool service and gardener]
Applicants should be ready for a 6/1/2019 move-in.
Renter's insurance required.

Please review all application requirements prior to applying. See http://berringtonproperties.com/vacancies/ for additional details.

(RLNE3345944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28031 Nevado have any available units?
28031 Nevado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28031 Nevado have?
Some of 28031 Nevado's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28031 Nevado currently offering any rent specials?
28031 Nevado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28031 Nevado pet-friendly?
Yes, 28031 Nevado is pet friendly.
Does 28031 Nevado offer parking?
No, 28031 Nevado does not offer parking.
Does 28031 Nevado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28031 Nevado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28031 Nevado have a pool?
Yes, 28031 Nevado has a pool.
Does 28031 Nevado have accessible units?
No, 28031 Nevado does not have accessible units.
Does 28031 Nevado have units with dishwashers?
No, 28031 Nevado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28031 Nevado have units with air conditioning?
No, 28031 Nevado does not have units with air conditioning.
