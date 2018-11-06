28031 Nevado

Amenities

Single Level Pool Home with INCREDIBLE views!! - *Please text Sheri between 9am-6pm to schedule a showing at (949) 933-6339*



3 BD 2 BA Single Family Home with designer touches and remodeling throughout.



- Home is light & bright with open feel

- Spacious kitchen overlooking the backyard with breakfast area

- Family room includes a fireplace

- Living room & formal dining open to the entertainment backyard

- Spacious bedrooms

- Nice sized pool & spa (pool service included)

- Unobstructed view



Enjoy a panoramic view of Saddleback Mountains and City Lights! Award Winning Capistrano Valley Schools. Private home on a single loaded street with no homes across & no homes behind! Lease includes lake privileges, pool service and gardener.



Pet under 60 lbs considered. $500.00 additional pet deposit. STRICT PET ADDENDUM. [2 pets will be considered but cannot weigh more than 60 lbs combined]



All of Berrington Properties are Smoke-free!



$40 per person 18+ years application fee

$3,500.00 per month (1) year lease

$3,500.00 security deposit o.a.c.

Tenant pays all utilities [excluding pool service and gardener]

Applicants should be ready for a 6/1/2019 move-in.

Renter's insurance required.



Please review all application requirements prior to applying. See http://berringtonproperties.com/vacancies/ for additional details.



(RLNE3345944)