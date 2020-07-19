28004 Saint Kitts

Amenities

Beautiful condo with dual masters is located in the heart of Mission Viejo in desirable Coral Gardens community. The home offers a well laid out and spacious floor plan that features one bedroom/den downstairs. You enter through a gated private court yard to the front door. The kitchen is light & bright & is updated with granite counter tops & backsplash, gas range and travertine flooring which is also featured in the hallway & downstairs updated bath. The dining room is open to the family room with a cozy fireplace, warm hued wood flooring, upgraded base boards & high volume ceilings. There is a slider that leads to the LARGE back patio area which is extremely private and offers a peaceful view of lush trees & greenery. It offers a perfect spot for relaxing or entertaining. The upstairs master bedroom has a sliding glass door that bathes the room in natural light & its private balcony with no neighbors behind you giving you a private oasis. Wow, the master bath has been nicely upgraded with granite counter tops, travertine flooring & shower accents, updated lighting & fixtures. The lower level bedroom's bath has also been updated. Coral Gardens community includes a pool, spa, and tennis courts. Very close proximity to Lake Mission Viejo which offers beach access, fishing, boating, paddle boarding, free summer concerts, and much more! Lake, shopping, grocery stores, and public transportation are all within walking distance! Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included!