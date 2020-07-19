All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:44 PM

28004 Saint Kitts

28004 Saint Kitts · No Longer Available
Location

28004 Saint Kitts, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful condo with dual masters is located in the heart of Mission Viejo in desirable Coral Gardens community. The home offers a well laid out and spacious floor plan that features one bedroom/den downstairs. You enter through a gated private court yard to the front door. The kitchen is light & bright & is updated with granite counter tops & backsplash, gas range and travertine flooring which is also featured in the hallway & downstairs updated bath. The dining room is open to the family room with a cozy fireplace, warm hued wood flooring, upgraded base boards & high volume ceilings. There is a slider that leads to the LARGE back patio area which is extremely private and offers a peaceful view of lush trees & greenery. It offers a perfect spot for relaxing or entertaining. The upstairs master bedroom has a sliding glass door that bathes the room in natural light & its private balcony with no neighbors behind you giving you a private oasis. Wow, the master bath has been nicely upgraded with granite counter tops, travertine flooring & shower accents, updated lighting & fixtures. The lower level bedroom's bath has also been updated. Coral Gardens community includes a pool, spa, and tennis courts. Very close proximity to Lake Mission Viejo which offers beach access, fishing, boating, paddle boarding, free summer concerts, and much more! Lake, shopping, grocery stores, and public transportation are all within walking distance! Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28004 Saint Kitts have any available units?
28004 Saint Kitts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28004 Saint Kitts have?
Some of 28004 Saint Kitts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28004 Saint Kitts currently offering any rent specials?
28004 Saint Kitts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28004 Saint Kitts pet-friendly?
No, 28004 Saint Kitts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28004 Saint Kitts offer parking?
No, 28004 Saint Kitts does not offer parking.
Does 28004 Saint Kitts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28004 Saint Kitts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28004 Saint Kitts have a pool?
Yes, 28004 Saint Kitts has a pool.
Does 28004 Saint Kitts have accessible units?
No, 28004 Saint Kitts does not have accessible units.
Does 28004 Saint Kitts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28004 Saint Kitts has units with dishwashers.
Does 28004 Saint Kitts have units with air conditioning?
No, 28004 Saint Kitts does not have units with air conditioning.
