All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27946 Crimson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27946 Crimson
Last updated October 24 2019 at 2:57 PM

27946 Crimson

27946 Crimson · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27946 Crimson, Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Just in time for the HOLIDAYS!! Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo in Rainbow Ridge. This upstairs unit is located in one of the best spots of Rainbow Ridge, with lots of privacy and a quick walk to the pool and spa. The inside of the unit is loaded with character, with high ceilings, large windows and views of the pool off of the LARGE private balcony. The two bedrooms can be used as two separate masters with lots of closet space. One bedroom is upstairs with a private bathroom and one located downstairs with a large walk-in closet and access to the spacious balcony. Enjoy the Warm inviting Fireplace in the Living Room. This home was recently updated with gorgeous wood floors, new carpet, new paint. Includes a detached garage and lots of options for additional parking. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Refrigerator Included in Lease. The community is centrally located, close to Trabuco Shopping Center and Trabuco Hills High School. Easy drive or walk to enjoy a coffee or dinner out. Rainbow Ridge features two community pools and a playground too! Imagine yourself living a luxury lifestyle in Rainbow Ridge - this unit is perfect! IT WON'T LAST LONG! BONUS: Access to Mission Viejo Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27946 Crimson have any available units?
27946 Crimson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27946 Crimson have?
Some of 27946 Crimson's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27946 Crimson currently offering any rent specials?
27946 Crimson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27946 Crimson pet-friendly?
No, 27946 Crimson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27946 Crimson offer parking?
Yes, 27946 Crimson offers parking.
Does 27946 Crimson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27946 Crimson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27946 Crimson have a pool?
Yes, 27946 Crimson has a pool.
Does 27946 Crimson have accessible units?
No, 27946 Crimson does not have accessible units.
Does 27946 Crimson have units with dishwashers?
No, 27946 Crimson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27946 Crimson have units with air conditioning?
No, 27946 Crimson does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside