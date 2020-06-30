27946 Crimson

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Just in time for the HOLIDAYS!! Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo in Rainbow Ridge. This upstairs unit is located in one of the best spots of Rainbow Ridge, with lots of privacy and a quick walk to the pool and spa. The inside of the unit is loaded with character, with high ceilings, large windows and views of the pool off of the LARGE private balcony. The two bedrooms can be used as two separate masters with lots of closet space. One bedroom is upstairs with a private bathroom and one located downstairs with a large walk-in closet and access to the spacious balcony. Enjoy the Warm inviting Fireplace in the Living Room. This home was recently updated with gorgeous wood floors, new carpet, new paint. Includes a detached garage and lots of options for additional parking. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Refrigerator Included in Lease. The community is centrally located, close to Trabuco Shopping Center and Trabuco Hills High School. Easy drive or walk to enjoy a coffee or dinner out. Rainbow Ridge features two community pools and a playground too! Imagine yourself living a luxury lifestyle in Rainbow Ridge - this unit is perfect! IT WON'T LAST LONG! BONUS: Access to Mission Viejo Lake.