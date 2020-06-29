All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

27939 Chiclana, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Finisterra Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Mission Viejo Lake Front condo available NOW!! - Absolutely gorgeous Mission Viejo lake-front townhome! This one of a kind 3 bedroom plus loft property was recently upgraded and includes several features such as wainscoting, marble and travertine flooring, custom fireplace mantle, window casings, crown molding with obscure lighting, bedroom chandeliers, and more! The eye-catching beautiful windows overlooking the water are the first things you see when entering the unit. Kitchen includes neutral colored granite counters and tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets with corner lazy susan, built in wine cooler, wood-look tile floors, GE stainless steel gas range and microwave, stainless sink, and faucet. As a bonus, the refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included! Both the living room and the main floor master bedroom have 19' ceilings with large windows and a glass door leading out to the patio. Master bath has granite counters and updated vanity, large walk in closet with lots of storage and tile shower. Enjoy your view of the lake while relaxing with a glass of wine out on your back patio! Upstairs you will see an extra large storage closet, a loft and the additional bedroom. Don't wait, this stunner won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5401044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27939 Chiclana have any available units?
27939 Chiclana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27939 Chiclana have?
Some of 27939 Chiclana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27939 Chiclana currently offering any rent specials?
27939 Chiclana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27939 Chiclana pet-friendly?
No, 27939 Chiclana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27939 Chiclana offer parking?
No, 27939 Chiclana does not offer parking.
Does 27939 Chiclana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27939 Chiclana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27939 Chiclana have a pool?
No, 27939 Chiclana does not have a pool.
Does 27939 Chiclana have accessible units?
No, 27939 Chiclana does not have accessible units.
Does 27939 Chiclana have units with dishwashers?
No, 27939 Chiclana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27939 Chiclana have units with air conditioning?
No, 27939 Chiclana does not have units with air conditioning.
