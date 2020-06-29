27939 Chiclana

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Mission Viejo Lake Front condo available NOW!! - Absolutely gorgeous Mission Viejo lake-front townhome! This one of a kind 3 bedroom plus loft property was recently upgraded and includes several features such as wainscoting, marble and travertine flooring, custom fireplace mantle, window casings, crown molding with obscure lighting, bedroom chandeliers, and more! The eye-catching beautiful windows overlooking the water are the first things you see when entering the unit. Kitchen includes neutral colored granite counters and tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets with corner lazy susan, built in wine cooler, wood-look tile floors, GE stainless steel gas range and microwave, stainless sink, and faucet. As a bonus, the refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included! Both the living room and the main floor master bedroom have 19' ceilings with large windows and a glass door leading out to the patio. Master bath has granite counters and updated vanity, large walk in closet with lots of storage and tile shower. Enjoy your view of the lake while relaxing with a glass of wine out on your back patio! Upstairs you will see an extra large storage closet, a loft and the additional bedroom. Don't wait, this stunner won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5401044)