27932 Carrington

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

This home is the largest model, end unit of the Coral Gardens Condos. The first thing you'll notice as you walk through the door is the soaring ceilings in the great room that make this home feel huge yet comfortable. The updated flooring includes hardwood in the open living room and travertine in the bathrooms. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and a custom tiled backsplash. Single bedroom down with sliding door access to the patio and large wrap-around backyard. Enjoy a bottle of wine with a few friends around the fire pit. Beautiful full downstairs bathroom has granite vanity, travertine walled shower and new fixtures. There is a large second bedroom upstairs. The master suite has a an attached deck with greenbelt views. The master bathroom has been tastefully upgraded with granite vanity countertops, dual sinks and perfect fixtures. Schedule a private showing immediately.