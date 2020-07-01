All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27932 Carrington
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

27932 Carrington

27932 Carrington · No Longer Available
Location

27932 Carrington, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palm Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
This home is the largest model, end unit of the Coral Gardens Condos. The first thing you'll notice as you walk through the door is the soaring ceilings in the great room that make this home feel huge yet comfortable. The updated flooring includes hardwood in the open living room and travertine in the bathrooms. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and a custom tiled backsplash. Single bedroom down with sliding door access to the patio and large wrap-around backyard. Enjoy a bottle of wine with a few friends around the fire pit. Beautiful full downstairs bathroom has granite vanity, travertine walled shower and new fixtures. There is a large second bedroom upstairs. The master suite has a an attached deck with greenbelt views. The master bathroom has been tastefully upgraded with granite vanity countertops, dual sinks and perfect fixtures. Schedule a private showing immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27932 Carrington have any available units?
27932 Carrington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27932 Carrington have?
Some of 27932 Carrington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27932 Carrington currently offering any rent specials?
27932 Carrington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27932 Carrington pet-friendly?
No, 27932 Carrington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27932 Carrington offer parking?
No, 27932 Carrington does not offer parking.
Does 27932 Carrington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27932 Carrington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27932 Carrington have a pool?
No, 27932 Carrington does not have a pool.
Does 27932 Carrington have accessible units?
No, 27932 Carrington does not have accessible units.
Does 27932 Carrington have units with dishwashers?
No, 27932 Carrington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27932 Carrington have units with air conditioning?
No, 27932 Carrington does not have units with air conditioning.

