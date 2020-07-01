All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27916 Via Granados.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27916 Via Granados
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

27916 Via Granados

27916 Via Granados · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27916 Via Granados, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Remodeled masterpiece in very desirable 55+ community of Casta Del Sol. Very nice open floorplan. All new kitchen has new cabinetry, granite counters with custom backsplash, center island, new stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with custom tile work and new cabinetry. Custom fireplace, Beautiful wood flooring throughout, New neutral custom paint, 6' base boards, new doors and windows throughout. Epoxy floor in two car garage. Private atrium with pavers, covered back patio and an enclosed side yard. This home has it all! Nice end location - does not side to Jeronimo. Active senior community features recently remodeled club house, pool area, library, billiards, tennis, bocci ball & tons of activities. If you're looking for something that feels brand new, then this is it! This is a must see and it won't last! Call Justin VanLeeuwen 949-874-1488

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27916 Via Granados have any available units?
27916 Via Granados doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27916 Via Granados have?
Some of 27916 Via Granados's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27916 Via Granados currently offering any rent specials?
27916 Via Granados is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27916 Via Granados pet-friendly?
No, 27916 Via Granados is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27916 Via Granados offer parking?
Yes, 27916 Via Granados offers parking.
Does 27916 Via Granados have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27916 Via Granados does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27916 Via Granados have a pool?
Yes, 27916 Via Granados has a pool.
Does 27916 Via Granados have accessible units?
No, 27916 Via Granados does not have accessible units.
Does 27916 Via Granados have units with dishwashers?
No, 27916 Via Granados does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27916 Via Granados have units with air conditioning?
No, 27916 Via Granados does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside