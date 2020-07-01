27916 Via Granados

Amenities

Remodeled masterpiece in very desirable 55+ community of Casta Del Sol. Very nice open floorplan. All new kitchen has new cabinetry, granite counters with custom backsplash, center island, new stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with custom tile work and new cabinetry. Custom fireplace, Beautiful wood flooring throughout, New neutral custom paint, 6' base boards, new doors and windows throughout. Epoxy floor in two car garage. Private atrium with pavers, covered back patio and an enclosed side yard. This home has it all! Nice end location - does not side to Jeronimo. Active senior community features recently remodeled club house, pool area, library, billiards, tennis, bocci ball & tons of activities. If you're looking for something that feels brand new, then this is it! This is a must see and it won't last! Call Justin VanLeeuwen 949-874-1488