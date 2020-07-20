27852 Colonial

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highly upgraded 4 bedroom elegant home in the sought after gated community of Lake Ridge at Cypress Point. Walking distance to Mission Viejo Lake, Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo membership. located across from the Lake. All flooring downstairs upgraded to travertine and custom carpet. Kitchen features newer cabinets, appliances including a wine cooler and sink. Granite counter tops. Vinyl clad low E windows and sliders with plantation shutters window coverings downstairs. The downstairs powder room was recently completely renovated. This home has a 3 car direct access garage with epoxy flooring. There is a wrap-around yard enclosed by a new vinyl fence with a new pergola, ceiling fan and water feature. Looks like a Model home and has been beautifully maintained. A must see.