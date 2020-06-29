27821 Calle Valdes

Amenities

AMAZING PANORAMIC CITY VIEWS!!! This home is in a 55+ community and has BRAND NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED and very light and bright. The home feautures scraped ceilings, tile flooring at entry, kitchen, breakfast nook and both bathrooms, recessed lights throughout, bright kitchen with gas stove. Comes with all appliances including washer/dryer/refrigerator. Beautiful covered patio with skylights for you to relax and enjoy the city and hills views. The home has views from the master bedroom, living room, and kitchen. Located on a single loaded street and has a plethora of amenities including pool, spa, club house, arts & crafts club, gardening club and much much more. SEE IT TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE.