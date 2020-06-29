All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM

27821 Calle Valdes

27821 Calle Valdes · No Longer Available
Location

27821 Calle Valdes, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
AMAZING PANORAMIC CITY VIEWS!!! This home is in a 55+ community and has BRAND NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED and very light and bright. The home feautures scraped ceilings, tile flooring at entry, kitchen, breakfast nook and both bathrooms, recessed lights throughout, bright kitchen with gas stove. Comes with all appliances including washer/dryer/refrigerator. Beautiful covered patio with skylights for you to relax and enjoy the city and hills views. The home has views from the master bedroom, living room, and kitchen. Located on a single loaded street and has a plethora of amenities including pool, spa, club house, arts & crafts club, gardening club and much much more. SEE IT TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27821 Calle Valdes have any available units?
27821 Calle Valdes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27821 Calle Valdes have?
Some of 27821 Calle Valdes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27821 Calle Valdes currently offering any rent specials?
27821 Calle Valdes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27821 Calle Valdes pet-friendly?
No, 27821 Calle Valdes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27821 Calle Valdes offer parking?
Yes, 27821 Calle Valdes offers parking.
Does 27821 Calle Valdes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27821 Calle Valdes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27821 Calle Valdes have a pool?
Yes, 27821 Calle Valdes has a pool.
Does 27821 Calle Valdes have accessible units?
No, 27821 Calle Valdes does not have accessible units.
Does 27821 Calle Valdes have units with dishwashers?
No, 27821 Calle Valdes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27821 Calle Valdes have units with air conditioning?
No, 27821 Calle Valdes does not have units with air conditioning.

