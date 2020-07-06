27820 Via Sarasate

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table shuffle board tennis court

Completely remodeled home on a corner lot. Popular Narciso floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms a den and two bathrooms. This home has a beautiful remodeled kitchen with with granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinetry with soft closingg draws and upgraded appliances. The kitchen opens up to your family room complete with gas fireplace. There is a patio area with double sliding doors just off the formal dining room, making this room warm, sunny and bright. The house has beautiful wood flooring throughout the house with plantation shutters throughout. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with upgraded tile showers. The master bathroom offers ample closet space. The bedrooms and den are quite spacious with tons of natural night. This guard gated community is 55+. The association is responsible for mowing your lawn and trimming your trees and bushes. This association provides many amenities including two heated pools, vegetable community public area, tennis courts, shuffle board, billiards, library, club house and more. Quiet and peaceful community. This home is truly upgraded and won't disappoint you. Turnkey.