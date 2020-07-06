All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

27820 Via Sarasate, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
Completely remodeled home on a corner lot. Popular Narciso floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms a den and two bathrooms. This home has a beautiful remodeled kitchen with with granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinetry with soft closingg draws and upgraded appliances. The kitchen opens up to your family room complete with gas fireplace. There is a patio area with double sliding doors just off the formal dining room, making this room warm, sunny and bright. The house has beautiful wood flooring throughout the house with plantation shutters throughout. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with upgraded tile showers. The master bathroom offers ample closet space. The bedrooms and den are quite spacious with tons of natural night. This guard gated community is 55+. The association is responsible for mowing your lawn and trimming your trees and bushes. This association provides many amenities including two heated pools, vegetable community public area, tennis courts, shuffle board, billiards, library, club house and more. Quiet and peaceful community. This home is truly upgraded and won't disappoint you. Turnkey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27820 Via Sarasate have any available units?
27820 Via Sarasate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27820 Via Sarasate have?
Some of 27820 Via Sarasate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27820 Via Sarasate currently offering any rent specials?
27820 Via Sarasate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27820 Via Sarasate pet-friendly?
No, 27820 Via Sarasate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27820 Via Sarasate offer parking?
Yes, 27820 Via Sarasate offers parking.
Does 27820 Via Sarasate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27820 Via Sarasate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27820 Via Sarasate have a pool?
Yes, 27820 Via Sarasate has a pool.
Does 27820 Via Sarasate have accessible units?
No, 27820 Via Sarasate does not have accessible units.
Does 27820 Via Sarasate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27820 Via Sarasate has units with dishwashers.
Does 27820 Via Sarasate have units with air conditioning?
No, 27820 Via Sarasate does not have units with air conditioning.

